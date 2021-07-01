INTERLAKEN — The village has been approved for a state loan and grant of more than $5 million for upgrades and improvements to its wastewater treatment plant.
The village has been awarded a $3.88 million short-term, interest-free loan and a $1.22 million grant for the upgrades.
The funding was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation and approved June 24. Statewide, the EFC approved $26.7 million in grants and loans for local drinking water and wastewater treatment projects.
“EFC is proud to partner with municipalities and provide them with grants and loans that make it easier to address their clean water needs,” said Joseph Rabito, EFC president and CEO.
“Several of those approved June 24 began with EFC engineering planning grants that allowed communities to jump start their work early on with funding for initial planning so they could be better prepared to seek financing to help them complete these projects,” Rabito added.
The EFC board’s approvals include financing through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and grants from the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act.