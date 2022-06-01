INTERLAKEN — The village said it is running out of water and is asking residents to conserve usage.
In a press release issued by the Seneca County Health Department, the village water shortage is due to an electrical service issue.
“The situation is critical,” the release says. “The village and the Health Department are doing everything they can at this time to ensure that there is an adequate supply of water for consumption and fire suppression and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all those affected at this time. Because of this critical issue, the Seneca County Health Department and the village of Interlaken Department of Public Works have issued a conservation order for all those who are serviced with village of Interlaken Water, effective immediately and in effect until further notice.”
The village and Health Department said the conservation order is an advisory to limit water usage as much as possible.
Suggested conservation tips:
• Use your dishwasher and washing machine only for full loads.
• Run only full loads of laundry. If you are able, use laundromats in neighboring communities if at all possible. If you wash your dishes by hand, do not leave the water running for rinsing.
• Keep a bottle of drinking water in the refrigerator to keep it cool instead of running the water.
• Use of disposable/single service dinnerware, cups and utensils will minimize dishes that need to be washed.
• Check faucets and pipes for leaks. Leaks waste water 24 hours a day, seven days a week and often can be easily repaired, the village said.
• Check your toilets for leaks. To test for leaks, add a small amount of food coloring to the toilet tank. If, without flushing, the color begins to appear in the bowl, you have a leak that should be repaired immediately.
• Take shorter showers. Long showers can waste many gallons every extra minute, the village said.
• Do not leave water running while brushing your teeth.
• Do not wash your car.
Periodic updates on the situation will be posted. For further information, call the Interlaken Water Department at (607) 532-8882 or the Seneca County Health Department at (315) 539-1945.