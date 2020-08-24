COVERT — A Seneca County man died Saturday after the all-terrain vehicle he was operating was hit by a motor vehicle.
The Seneca County sheriff’s office said an ATV being driven by Robert Veeder, 53, of Interlaken, failed to heed a stop sign on Arden Road about 4:15 p.m. According to police, Veeder drove into the path of a vehicle being operated by Dakota Potenza, 45, of Trumansburg. Potenza was heading west on Halls Corners Road.
Veeder was pronounced dead at the scene by Seneca County Coroner Wade Morabito.
Potenza was not hurt.
The intersection was closed for three hours while deputies and investigators worked the accident scene.
State police, state park police, the Interlaken, Lodi and Ovid fire departments, and Trumansburg Ambulance assisted at the scene.