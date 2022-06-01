INTERLAKEN — The municipal water system in this southeastern Seneca County village is running out of water due to an electrical service issue.
As a result, all residents served by the village water system are under a conserve-water order issued by the Village Board and Seneca County Health Department. A conservation order is an advisory to limit water usage as much as possible.
The village gets its water from a well near Cayuga Lake, below Lively Run Creek, but the water tower that stores treated water cannot be filled because of an electrical problem with the pumps that get the water from the plant to the tank.
“The village water pump station uses three-phase electric. One of the phases is dropping voltage, which, in turn, prevents the pumps from turning on,” Mayor Rich Richardson explained. “NYSEG and our DPW staff are working to discover the cause of the voltage drop and resolve the issue. Worst-case scenario is we can use a generator to power the system. We are currently pumping water again on NYSEG power. Right now, NYSEG believes our service connection needs replacement, but that connection hasn’t changed in 30 years.
“In my opinion, it seems like an electric supply shortage or intermittent power transformer issue. It seems too coincidental that this is happening on very hot days when demand is high, but NYSEG claims it’s not on their end.”
In February 2018, a water conservation order was issued when the water tank was found to be leaking 3,000 to 5,000 gallons a day. That tank was built in 1937 at West Avenue, near Knight Street.
A new tank was built in 2019. It holds 375,000 gallons, and demand varies from 50,000 to 70,000 gallons per day. Richardson said the tank now has about 315,000 gallons in it.
In November 2020, a water conservation order was issued for several days because the well aquifer was low.
“The situation is critical,” county Public Health Director Scott King said. “The village and Health Department are doing everything they can at this time to ensure that there is an adequate supply of water for consumption and fire suppression and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all those affected at this time.”
Conservation tips to conserve water include:
• Using dishwashers and washing machines for full loads only. Use laundromats in neighboring communities, if possible, and if you wash dishes by hand, do not leave the water running while rinsing.
• Keep a bottle of water in the refrigerator instead of running the tap water.
• Use disposable, single-service dinnerware, cups and utensils when possible.
• Check faucets and pipes for leaks and repair.
• Check toilets for leaks by adding a small amount of food coloring to the toilet tank. If the color begins to appear in the bowl without flushing, there is a leak and it should be repaired.
• Take briefer showers.
• Do not leave water on while brushing teeth.
• Do not wash a car or truck.
For more information, call the village Water Department at (607) 532-8882 or the county Health Department at (315) 539-1945.