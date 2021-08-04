INTERLAKEN — The village is applying for two permits to modify its State Pollution Discharge Elimination System discharge permit for its wastewater treatment plant on Cayuga Street.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 office in Avon has made a tentative determination to issue a modification to the permit to include updated measures. Among them are: mercury minimization, additional flow monitoring, new limits for dissolved oxygen, ammonia and phosphorus, a decrease in limits for total solids, an updated schedule for plant upgrades, final effluent limit attainment and reduction in infiltration and inflow of storm water.
The village proposes to upgrade the plant to a membrane bioreactor to meet intermittent stream effluent limits with phosphorus removal and ultra-violet ray disinfection. The village treatment plant is allowed to discharge a monthly average of 0.10 million gallons per day of treated sanitary wastewater via an outfall to Minor’s Creek.
Requests for a legislative hearing must be sent in writing to Kimberly A. Merchant at the DEC Region 8 office, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, 14414. She can be reached at (585) 226-2466 or at DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov. Comments on the project must be sent to Merchant no later than Aug. 27.
Documents and the draft permits are available for inspection during normal business hours at the Avon office by calling Merchant to make an appointment for viewing. The draft permit and a fact sheet maay be viewed and printed from the website https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits6054.html. The SPDES number to use is NY0029289.
Village Mayor Richard Richardson said earlier the village is embarking on a $5.1 million upgrade of its wastewater treatment plant, which was built in 1956. The project also includes addressing the inflow and infiltration of storm water into the sanitary sewer system and the steps outlined in its pending permit application to meet new DEC standards.
“Our existing plant will not meet the new DEC requirements that will be coming out and will require a full plant replacement. Unfortunately, there is insufficient funding in relationship to the overall cost while the remaining balance becomes a burden to users of the system,” Richardson said.
He said the treatment plant contributes a small amount to the phosphate loading of Cayuga Lake.
“It’s my opinion that in order to reach this goal of reducing the total maximum daily limit of phosphorus into the lake by 30% to restore the lake and leave things better than how we found them, it will take a significant effort and outreach to make people aware of the situation,” Richardson said.
The village was recently awarded a $5 million loan and grant from the state for wastewater treatment plant upgrades.