INTERLAKEN — This southern Seneca County village was placed under a water conservation order Friday by the Seneca County Health Department and the Village Public Works Department.
All who receive water from the village system are advised to limit water usage as much as possible until further notice.
The notice states the village is running out of water and the situation is critical. It does not say what caused the problem.
Village and county officials are “doing all they can to ensure that there is an adequate supply of water for consumption and fire suppression” and are asking for the cooperation of all users.
Ways to conserve water are:
• Use dishwasher and washing machines only for full loads.
• If possible, use a laundromat in neighboring communities.
• If dishes are washed by hand, do not leave water running.
• Keep a bottle of drinking water in refrigerator instead of running water.
• Use disposable, single service dinnerware, cups and utensils.
• Check faucets and pipes for leaks and fix if possible.
• Check toilets for leaks by putting a small amount of food coloring in the tank to see if the color appears in the bowl without flushing.
• Take shorter showers.
• Do not leave water running when brushing teeth.
• Do not wash a vehicle.
For more information, call the Interlaken Water Department at (607) 532-8882 or the county Health Department at (315) 539-1945.