INTERLAKEN — The Village Board will consider a motion opposing the proposed expansion of Seneca Meadows Inc.’s landfill when it meets Thursday night.
The measure opposes the application by Texas-based Waste Connections to deposit waste in 47 million cubic yards of air space, increasing the maximum height of the landfill by 70 feet and extending the life of the facility to 2040 at the current deposit rate of 6,000 tons a day. The application is in the draft Environmental Impact Statement stage with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The village acknowledges it is not an interested party to the application, but its residents will be affected directly by truck traffic and the DEC decision. However, the resolution asks the village to be named an interested party due to the impacts on the Interlaken community and “therefore requests an enhanced public participation process for this proposed expansion.”
“The impacts of SMI are felt by south Seneca County and Interlaken residents due to the proximity of waste and garbage truck traffic and PFAS-laden leachate being shipped through the community, negative impacts on agri-tourism and community character, negative climate impacts of methane emissions, and other environmental impacts to the landfill,” the resolution says.
The motion adds that traffic to and from the existing landfill site presents “visual blight upon entering the Finger Lakes area from the Thruway, thereby being incompatible with the community character of the region, together with unmitigated odor emanating therefore, already negatively impacts regional roads and air quality and environmental conditions in the immediate area have caused neighborhoods adjacent to the landfill to be designated as disadvantaged communities by the DEC.”
About 30% of the waste SMI receives is trucked here from New York City.
Listing the numerous approvals that must be obtained for the expansion to proceed, the motions adds that the impact of a landfill decreases property values, increases greenhouse gases, violates the state’s new climate laws, and provides the potential for additional toxins to impact the region.
Seneca Lake Guardian co-founder and Vice President Yvonne Taylor has submitted a list of reasons to the board supporting its position.
Thursday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the village’s 8369 Main St. offices.