INTERLAKEN — Add the Interlaken Village Board to local governments passing resolutions asking that Clint Halftown be removed as leader of the Cayuga Nation.
The five-member board voted unanimously May 12 to call on President Biden and the federal government to respect the Gayogoho:no decision to remove Halftown as a representative to the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Department of Interior.
In passing the resolution, the Village Board is supporting the Cayuga Council of Chiefs and Clanmothers’ claim that Halftown was not put into a leadership position according to the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Great Law of Peace. They say he had been acting as a temporary clan representative during an interim period until a chief was condoled to serve on the Council.
The motion states Halftown was removed from his representative position to the federal government by his clan mother, Bernadette Hill, and the Council of Chiefs “on multiple occasions,” yet the BIA and Department of Interior, “in open contradiction of the Cayuga Council of Chiefs and Clan Mothers, continue to recognize him as a representative of the Cayuga Nation.” The measure “urges the DOI and BIA to immediately cease recognizing Clint Halftown as a representative of the Nation.”
Trustee Tony Del Plato sponsored the motion and said it was approved to “hold the United States government accountable for its treaty obligations.”
“That means President Biden and officials of the DOI and BIA are bound to accept and acknowledge the Gayogoho:no process for choosing its leaders,” he said. “According to the Great Law of Peace that governs each of the Six Nations of the Haudenosaunee, the clan mothers and Council of Chiefs choose their leaders. The United States has violated the treaty by continuing its relationship with Mr. Halftown.”
The board cited other reasons for wanting Halftown removed, including:
• Failure to follow the leadership protocols of the Cayuga people.
• Destruction of several properties in February 2020 as a way of punishing tribal members who disagreed with him.
• Threats of eviction of Cayuga members from Nation-owned housing if they disagree with Halftown.
• The increased militarization of the Cayuga Nation through a police force and court system.
The Interlaken action prompted a strongly worded rebuke from Halftown and the Cayuga Nation Council.
“The Interlaken Village Board is siding with a group of known criminals who have committed violent acts against the Cayuga Nation’s legitimate government and its businesses,” Cayuga Nation officials said in a statement provided by spokesperson Maria Stagliano. “By aiding and abetting this criminal minority faction attempting to usurp government chosen by a majority of the Cayuga Nation, the Interlaken Village Board is interfering with the Cayuga Nation’s sovereign right to self-governance.
“No local town board or governing body has the authority to determine or influence the Cayuga Nation’s governance. Period,” the statement continued. “Interlaken voters and taxpayers should demand better of their local elected officials whose support of violent criminals puts the Cayuga Nation and the entire Interlaken community at risk.”