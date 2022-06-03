INTERLAKEN — A conserve-water order issued Wednesday for village residents will continue through the weekend.
An electrical problem caused the pumps that bring water from the treatment plant to a 375,000-gallon tower to not function properly. That led to the tower not filling as it should.
On Friday, Mayor Rich Richardson said New York State Electric & Gas crews were able to locate the electrical issue and correct it, allowing the village to resume pumping water into the storage tank again.
“The DPW has been able to refill the water tower to its regular height,” Richardson said. “While we don’t anticipate any further electrical issues, we will remain in a conserve water status over the weekend just as a precaution.”
Trustee Tony Del Plato, who serves as water commissioner, said as long as there are no further electrical problems, the water system will recover.
“Phase II of the village water modernization project is proceeding with an easement agreement for property the village is purchasing for the new pump station and filtration system for water from Cayuga Lake,” Del Plato said. “Once this is complete, we do not expect to have any water-supply issues.”
The village gets its raw water from a well near Cayuga Lake.
A new storage tank installed in 2019 holds 375,000 gallons of water. Average daily use is 50,000 to 70,000 gallons per day.