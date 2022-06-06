INTERLAKEN — A conserve-water order issued last week for village residents has ended.
An electrical problem caused the pumps that bring water from the treatment plant to a 375,000-gallon tower to not function properly.
On Monday, Andrew Rude, the Seneca County Health Department’s public health educator, said the electrical issue was remedied and the level in the water tower had returned to normal.
On Friday, Mayor Rob Richardson said New York State Electric & Gas crews were able to locate the electrical issue and correct it, allowing the village to resume pumping water into the storage tank again.
The village gets its water from a well near Cayuga Lake. A new storage tank installed in 2019 holds 375,000 gallons of water. Average daily use is 50,000 to 70,000 gallons.