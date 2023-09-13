INTERLAKEN — A mandatory water conservation order has been issued for all users of the village water supply until further notice.
The order was issued Sept. 8 by the Seneca County Health Department and the village Department of Public Works. It was prompted by routine maintenance being done on the wells that provide water to the village’s water treatment plant prior to distribution.
Officials said this work will take several days, and bulk water is being brought in to supply customers on a temporary basis. A conservation order is an advisory to limit water usage as much as possible.
“The village of Interlaken is doing everything it can to ensure that there is an adequate supply of water for consumption ... and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all those affected,” Mayor Rich Richardson said. “All residents served by the Interlaken water system are asked to do their part to conserve water.”
Conservation tips include:
• Using a dishwasher and washing machine only for full loads.
• If washing dishes by hand, do not leave water running for rinsing.
• Keep a bottle of water in the refrigerator instead of running the water to get drinking water cool.
• Use disposable, single service dinnerware, cups and utensils.
• Check faucets and pipes for leaks and repair if found.
• Check toilets for leaks.
• Take shorter showers.
• Do not leave water running while brushing teeth.
• Do not wash cars or water lawns.
• Collect rain water for garden watering.
For more information, call the Interlaken Water Department at 607-532-8882 or the county Health Department at 315-539-1945.