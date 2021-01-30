GENEVA — An internal investigation into complaints of racist and discriminatory behavior by a Geneva Housing Authority employee was completed Friday.
The report was put together by Marty Eades, GHA’s in-house legal counsel. By law, the Authority’s executive director, Andy Tyman, cannot comment on the findings.
Tyman said the report will be handed over to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s regional office in Buffalo — “if they agree to investigate this case.” As of Friday, Tyman said HUD had not responded to the Authority’s request to investigate.
“In addition to Marty’s internal review, the GHA is looking at engaging a third-party law firm to look into these allegations and expand on our internal review,” Tyman said.
Melinda Robinson, Breonna Spann and Shaquala Johnson, each of whom receives Section 8 housing voucher benefits, filed formal complaints against an Authority employee in November. The employee, who is not being identified at this time, is accused of making derogatory, disparaging and discriminatory comments to the women over the past year or so.
Robinson, Spann and Johnson said there are others with similar complaints who have been reluctant to come forward for fear of losing their Section 8 vouchers.
Tyman and Board of Commissioners President Dominick Vedora have emphasized the Authority will not tolerate racist and discriminatory behavior by an employee toward public housing and Section 8 housing residents.
A coalition of local social justice and human rights groups are planning a rally and picket at the Authority’s 41 Lewis St. offices at 3 p.m. today.