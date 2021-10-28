GENEVA — Avid poetry readers, take note. At 5 p.m. Friday, Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ Davis Gallery will welcome internationally renowned Francophone poet and translator Habib Tengour for “A Journey Through Poetry and Translation.”
Sponsored by the Department of French, Francophone, and Italian Studies & Africana Studies, this opportunity is free and open to the public.
The talk, spoken in English, will be followed by a live, bilingual poetry reading of Tengour’s published work — in French and English. A question-and-answer period is planned too. Anyone interested in the literature of North Africa and those new to this literary and cultural perspective will be able to glean from Tengour’s presentation.
Tengour, a native of Algeria, will anchor his presentation in an exploration of his work, the field of Algerian literature at large, the effect of colonial influence on bilingual speakers, and Algerian poetry in particular.
His own prolific work, which explores contemporary cultural identity and memory in Algeria, as well as Algerian diaspora, includes poems that touch on lived and imaginative experiences of migration and exile. Tengour has written over 15 books that include poetry, essays, and drama, and he was a recipient of the Dante literary prize in 2016.
As a poet who also translates other English and Arabic poems into French, Tengour finds that the nature of poetry is itself a means of translation.
“I think that writing poetry is always translating,” he explained. “You never write in a mother tongue, but always in an other tongue. You have to find your tongue, to find your language, and you do this with translating what you have to.”
Prof. Sana Abdi, HWS visiting assistant professor who organized the event, shared that a common theme in Tengour’s work, post-colonial identity, will be explored through questions such as “the North African identity and writing, why do we write, and why we choose the languages that we choose.”
“Mr. Tengour is always being asked these questions, so he’s finally addressing them in a direct manner,” Abdi said.
The Department of French, Francophone, and Italian Studies & Africana Studies offers courses on a broad range of topics.
“We try to promote French and Francophone culture to students, not just the literature, the text, but also the way of life, the perspectives, that come from around the world,” Abdi expressed. “French is one of those languages that you can find in the Indian Ocean, in Africa ... it’s global, and we want to make the students aware of this and help them become better global citizens.”
Abdi hopes the event will encourage greater interest in international literature.
“We want people to come in with an open mind about North African literature, discover a perspective from a renowned poet from the region — in English, which is not always possible,” Abdi said.