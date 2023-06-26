GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges Biology Professor Dr. Shannon Straub is conducting research this summer about the evolutionary history of milkweeds. Her goal: to understand the complex relationships among the species and how their traits have evolved over time.
Milkweed is a perennial plant that, while not particularly the most colorful, does attract butterflies and is a staple for them, especially monarchs. The research is important because, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the monarch butterfly migration is declining and work needs to be done to protect and sustain future populations.
Everything in an environmental ecosystem is connected one way or another, whether that is the wind spreading pollen and seeds around or insects pollinating from one plant to another.
There are 130 different species of milkweed plants in North America and roughly 300 more in Africa, where some are very rare and others more common.
There are many concepts in Straub’s research, but the main ones are to understand how all of the milkweed species are related to each other and to use that information to understand how their traits evolved.
Straub completed her undergrad at University of Colorado and received her PhD at Cornell University. Her specialty is within plant systematics and evolution, but, as a biology professor at HWS, she teaches many topics, from Intro to Biology to Genetics and the Biology of Plants. She joined the Colleges in 2014 but actually started her research in 2010 on the evolution of milkweed and its relationship with the other species. She received funding from the National Science Foundation in 2015.
“Our goal is to understand the evolutionary relationships of milkweeds and use them to understand the evolution of defensive and other traits that the plants have,” she said.
For example, understanding defensive traits, such as production of cardiac glycoside toxins and sticky latex, are of particular interest.
Straub is not conducting the research this summer on her own. She has help from William Smith students Lindsey Balman and Nataly Vargas. Balman is a junior with a double major in biology and environmental studies, and Vargas is a biology major with a health professions minor. They are helping Straub by assembling DNA sequence data to reconstruct the chloroplast genomes of the different milkweed species. The differences in the DNA sequences between species provide the necessary information for inferring evolutionary relationships.
Both students plan to stay in the biology field in some form in the future so conducting this research is a very good start for them.
“This research can prove to be helpful for the public as milkweeds are becoming increasingly threatened, and research and education can provide people with an understanding on how to conserve these important species,” Balman said.
When it comes to the Finger Lakes, especially Seneca Lake, the abundance of farms and the amount of wild flowers and plants surrounding the lake makes for a very diverse ecosystem. Because there are many common species around the Finger Lakes, the location provides a great opportunity for students who are working on the research to see live examples of what they are studying. Additionally, some of the samples of the native milkweed that Straub has used for her research have come from this area.
A defensive trait that most milkweed species have, especially the common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca), which is most common around the Finger Lakes, is when an insect comes to try to eat it the plant releases the “latex,” a white liquid that acts like glue. When an insect gets this liquid on its mouth, it “glues it” shut and the insect eventually dies.
However, the monarchs, which evolved alongside the milkweeds, aren’t subject to the gluing effect and aren’t harmed by the toxins released by the plant.
“Understanding the evolutionary relationships is the key first step to asking lots of other questions about milkweeds,” Straub said.