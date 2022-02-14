GENEVA — The city school district announced Monday that allegations of harassment and discrimination against Superintendent of Schools Patricia Garcia were unfounded, the result of an independent investigation that concluded in November.
However, in an email sent to the district's parents, school officials announced that Garcia will not return to her position. She had been on leave Sept. 28, 2021.
Here is the full text of the email to parents:
"Dear Families,
"An external, independent investigation initiated by the Geneva City School District involving allegations of harassment and discrimination concluded that allegations of harassment and discrimination under Title VII, Title IX, and the district’s Anti-Harassment Policy were unfounded.
"On Sept. 28, 2021, the Geneva City Board of Education and Dr. Patricia Garcia agreed that she would take a temporary leave from her position as superintendent of schools of the Geneva City School District. The board also ordered an independent external investigation into allegations against her of gender discrimination and harassment under Title VII, Title IX, and the district’s Anti-Harassment Policy. Although she has always denied these allegations, Dr. Garcia agreed to the temporary leave to allow for a complete and thorough review. The board has informed Dr. Garcia that the investigation concluded that the allegations are unfounded.
"With the investigation closed, Dr. Garcia looks forward to putting this matter behind her and focusing on what is best for the students, families, and staff of the Geneva City School District. She and the board have worked amicably to determine appropriate next steps. To that end, the board and Dr. Garcia have mutually agreed to part ways. Although it is clear all parties care about the students of Geneva, they share different visions for the school district. Dr. Garcia’s commitment and dedication to the students of the Geneva City School District has been evident, and her strategic planning work will continue to support Geneva students to reach equitable academic excellence. The Geneva City School District thanks Dr. Garcia for her work on behalf of the district and community.
"Regards,
"The Geneva City School District Board of Education"