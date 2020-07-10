ROSE — State police and the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a hit-and-run accident Wednesday involving a horse-drawn buggy that injured two people, including a 3-year-old boy.
In a press release, state police said the accident happened just before 6 p.m. on Route 414 in Rose. Paige Rivenburgh, 25, of Clyde, was driving south when she hit a buggy being driven by Carolina Miller, 24, of Clyde, from behind.
Miller and a passenger, Ervin Miller, 3, of Rose, were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Carolina Miller was listed in satisfactory condition Thursday afternoon while Ervin Miller has been discharged.
Police said Rivenburgh, who was not injured, fled the scene after the crash. She surrendered at the Clyde Police Department later Wednesday.
As of Thursday afternoon, state police investigators were consulting with the DA’s office and charges against Rivenburgh are pending. District Attorney Mike Calarco declined to discuss the case until the investigation is complete.
Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for Farmington-based Troop E of the state police, also declined to discuss the case further.