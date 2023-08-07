VICTOR — State police continue to investigate the stabbing death of a Manchester man early Saturday morning.
Adam C. Record, 26, of Manchester, died from what troopers said were multiple stab wounds following a fight on Cunningham Drive around 2:35 a.m.
According to what troopers describe as a preliminary investigation, Record reportedly came to the Cunningham Drive residence of a 20-year-old male and, without warning, began to attack him as he exited his vehicle.
Troopers said Record died at the scene. The 20-year-old male, whom police did not identify, suffered a broken ankle and soft tissue injuries and was taken to an unidentified hospital by Victor-Farmington Ambulance for treatment.
As of Monday morning, troopers had not filed charges in the case. They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 585-398-4100.