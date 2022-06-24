CANANDAIGUA — As of Thursday afternoon, the investigation into the cause of a fire that destroyed a Canandaigua Lake home Wednesday was ongoing.
Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff said a neighbor called 911 to report the fire on Adams Drive shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday. The neighbor, who lives on County Road 16 (West Lake Road), reported seeing smoke and flames.
A sheriff’s deputy in a marine patrol boat and a Cheshire Fire Department member arrived at about the same time. They saw a fire that spread rapidly and soon engulfed the house.
The Bristol, Canandaigua, East Bloomfield and Canandaigua VA fire departments provided mutual assistance. Canandaigua Ambulance also responded, although there were no injuries.
“Firefighters fought the fire in challenges from 93 degree temperatures and then a strong storm cell with a downpour and lightning,” said Harloff, who stayed at the scene into the evening, along with firefighters.
Deputies said the homeowner, Michael Baker of Pittsford, was not there at the time. Harloff said the building is insured.
Harloff and the Cheshire Fire Department are leading the investigation.