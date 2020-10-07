CANANDAIGUA — Two people have been arrested on high-level felony charges after a drug investigation that included search warrants being executed recently at locations in Canandaigua and Hopewell.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the warrants were executed Sept. 30 at Patty’s Lodge on Routes 5&20 in Hopewell, Finger Lakes Lodge on County Road 10 in Canandaigua, and Brentwood Apartments on Moran Road in Hopewell.
Police found fentanyl packaged for sale, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia used in the sale of narcotics.
James Hilligus, 46, of Dansville, was arrested at Finger Lakes Lodge and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (class A-2 felony). Police said he was found with methamphetamine.
Hilligus was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment and remanded without bail.
Joseph Heasley, 34, of Canandaigua, was found Oct. 2 and charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (class B felony). He is accused of selling fentanyl to another person in August.
Heasley was arraigned at the county jail and remanded without bail due to several previous felony convictions.
Jose Arzuaga, 41, and Kristen Drennen, 30, of Canandaigua, both were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor). They are accused of being in possession of a small amount of heroin and were released with appearance tickets to court.
Henderson said more arrests are expected and the case will go to a county grand jury.
Assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation were the Geneva and Canandaigua police departments, and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.