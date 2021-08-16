WATERLOO — Seneca County is one of 12 in New York without a state-approved, 10-year solid waste management plan.
With Seneca Meadows Landfill in Seneca Falls mandated to close by Dec. 31, 2025, the result of a five-year-old local law, there has been new talk of developing a plan for Seneca County.
At the Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday, county Treasurer Frank Sinicropi, a member of Seneca Falls’ solid waste advisory committee, asked the board to consider starting the process of writing a SWMP for submission to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
“Trash is not going to go away. We need to look at all ways to dispose of it, and I believe now is the time,” Sinicropi said.
He said it likely will cost $50,000 to $70,000 to hire a professional engineering firm to write a plan. He suggested the county solicit proposals for those services and declare itself the lead agency under the state environmental quality review process.
“Maybe we could see if we can use COVID relief money to pay for it,” said Paul Kronenwetter, R-Seneca Falls, who chairs the board’s environmental affairs committee. “We’ve needed a SWMP for a long time.”
“It’s my understanding we are legally obligated to gave a plan,” added Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls. “SMI is our plan now, but we need to decide how to handle waste when and if it closes.”
Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, said the issue should be on the agenda for the Aug. 24 environmental affairs committee meeting.
Yates County is another without a SWMP. Ontario County’s was approved in 2013 and expires Dec. 31, 2023. Wayne County’s SWMP expired Dec. 21, 2000, and it has not been updated and resubmitted.
According to the DEC, as of March 2021, 34 local planning units have approved SWMPs and 23 more are in the process of developing plans. There are 12 with plans that have expired or have not been submitted.
In other action Tuesday:
• Sgt. Roger Ward, president of the Seneca County Sheriffs Employees Association union, attempted to discuss a labor contract issue and an issue involving county Personnel Officer Christopher Wagner.
“This is not the platform for that,” said Ferrara, who chairs the personnel committee. “I suggest you use proper channels, starting with Chris, then the county manager, then the personnel committee and then the whole board.”
• Caroline Peterson of Interlaken suggested the board meet four times a year at the historic, renovated Papa Bear Courthouse in Ovid. The board currently meets there once a year.
“The south end has issues, and we need to see the Board of Supervisors more often,” Peterson said. “There are many young families moving in, and we are an important part of the county, yet we feel separate.”
Peterson also expressed concern about growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county, urging the county to “step up and think about the community” by taking steps to combat the virus, including a mask mandate.