WATERLOO — Is the National Memorial Day Museum haunted?
That question will be explored during a ghost tour and gallery reading with psychic medium Steven Albert from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18 in the 35 E. Main St. museum.
Executive Director Cyndi Park-Sheils said visitors and staff have reported several different types of haunted activity in the house. They include cold spots throughout the museum; turning around and getting a feeling of running into someone in an otherwise empty room; lights that turn back on by themselves; cats appearing when there isn’t a cat in the building; a feeling of being helped to carry items downstairs; things being lost or misplaced and appearing in the oddest spots; and a box with a skull opening itself frequently.
“These ghostly activities have been attributed to several historical figures who owned many of the possessions that are now located in the museum and to people that have lived and passed within the walls of the museum,” Park-Sheils said. “The ghostly activity and sighting prompted ghost hunters and paranormal investigators to come to investigate.”
The ghost tour will consist of walking through the museum with Albert as a guide. Park-Sheils said he will be talking with the spirits of the house and sharing any messages with loved ones who participate.
“You are welcome to ask questions and discuss, if you dare, any sightings, shadows or feelings of being touched for validation with Albert during the tour,” Parl-Sheils said. “Ghost-hunting gear is welcome.”
The cost to be part of the event is $40. Some of the proceeds will benefit the Waterloo Library & Historical Society, which owns and operates the museum.
The event is limited to 30 people. Buy tickets through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3J5ZaBo or by email at events.beyondnback@gmail.com.
The museum is in a house that belonged to William H. Burton. It’s a 2½-story brick building with a three-bay offset front entrance main block with two rear wings. The Historical Society bought it in 1965 to house collections and memorabilia related to the birth of Memorial Day in Waterloo in 1866.
Waterloo is the federally recognized Birthplace of Memorial Day.
For more information, call Park-Sheils at (315) 539-0533.