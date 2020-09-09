GENEVA — Students in the Finger Lakes region are returning to classes for the first time since March, when the outbreak of COVID-19 sent them home for remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
However for the 2020-21 school year, they are returning to a vastly different learning environment — from scheduling changes designed to reduce class sizes and building density to a host of safety protocols designed to mitigate chances of COVID-19 outbreaks that could force districts to send their students back home.
They include daily health screenings and mask requirements for students and staff and cleaning protocols for schools and buses.
In Seneca Falls, classes began Tuesday, while in Geneva, students return on Thursday, Friday and Monday, depending on grades.
The openings come after the state required districts to present detailed reopening plans that covered everything from in-school and distance learning plans to hygiene and cleaning protocols.
Geneva Superintendent Patricia Garcia said it took a team approach to formulate the district’s reopening.
“We are really proud of the way Geneva’s educators, parents and community members pulled together to create our reopening plan,” she said Tuesday. “Our school board approved three models of instruction: hybrid at secondary, in-person at elementary and virtual K–12. No school reopening plan is perfect, but we’re confident that ours prioritizes health and safety without sacrificing instruction and equity of opportunity. We’re also proud to have a plan that offers parents a choice between hybrid or in-person and 100 percent virtual.”
Garcia remains cautious, however.
“Going forward, we anticipate many challenges,” she said. “In particular, we worry about community spread if and when the rate of COVID-19 infections increases in the Finger Lakes. Every day will be a challenge as we implement and educate student and staff on new protocols while also working to improve our capacity to teach virtually. Whatever the future holds, we are encouraged by the strength and support of our teachers, students, parents and community members. Together, I am sure that we will be able to solve the issues that come our way.”
At Seneca Falls, where nearly a third of students have opted for remote learning, Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman the process of creating a reopening plan under the threat of COVID-19 was difficult.
“As you can imagine, the planning for the 2020-21 school year has been like no other,” he said. “It has been physically, mentally and emotionally draining. It has been all hands on deck to get to the opening of school and it will require the same commitment to maintain a safe and healthy environment and to make connections, build relationships and meet the needs of our students, whether learning remotely or in-person.
“It is going to take patience and flexibility as everything we do logistically as a school system has been flipped on its head. The one constant through this pandemic, is the care and concern every employee has for each other and most importantly, for our students. We continue to focus on educating the whole child and more than ever, it will take the collaboration of the entire community to make this possible.”
He added: “Even with the multitude of health and safety requirements, multiple learning models and stretched budgets in a time of financial uncertainty, Seneca Falls Central School District will continue to give our students our very best.”
At Marcus Whitman, it’s been a team approach as well, said Superintendent Chris Brown.
“Our employees, students, parents, and community members have really taken ownership in helping our schools to reopen safely,” he said. “They have been active in providing feedback, learning safety protocols and have shown great resilience this whole time. I am looking very forward to overcoming the challenges that this school year will present us with.”
With the onset of school reopenings, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of the COVID-19 Report Card, an online dashboard that tracks real-time COVID-19 infections and testing operations of every New York school and school district. Cuomo has directed that schools, county health departments, labs and all testing sites properly collect and report COVID-19 testing data for students and staff at each school in the state.
The report card goes live Wednesday and can be accessed at schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.
The report card will post, among other things, positive infections by date of students and staff by school and school district; the percentage of on-site students and staff who test positive; and the number of tests administered by the school, test type, lab used and lag time.
The dashboard will also feature seven-day trend charts so visitors can track results over time, Cuomo said.