GENEVA — Joe Venuti said the city’s public works crews have been plenty busy this winter. It just hasn’t been plowing snow.
With his first winter plowing season as the city’s DPW director, Venuti said he was looking forward to seeing his city plow crews in action.
He hasn’t had much to see.
Snowfall totals are about 24 inches off January 2020.
For DPW crew members who look to grab some extra money for the holidays through overtime shifts, December wasn’t nearly as lucrative as December 2019, when crews logged 300 hours of OT. It was 150 hours this past December.
Salt use is down as well. The city used 700 tons in December 2019 and just 400 this past December.
Those December trends are likely to continue, said meteorologist Drew Montreuil of flxweather.com.
“There hasn’t been anything for close to two weeks,” said Montreuil, who writes a weekly column for the Finger Lakes Times.
He checked in Friday to update that. The snow total for the season (starting Oct. 1) went from 10.7 to 10.8 inches. That’s it. The average for the season to this date is 16.8 for Geneva, where snow totals are typically far less hefty than communities in Wayne County, where lake-effect snows are more persistent.
Even there, snow tallies are paltry. Rochester has had about 12.6 inches of snow so far, compared to its seasonal average of about 33 inches, reported News 8 meteorologist Josh Nichols earlier this week.
Nothing indicates the trend is changing anytime soon, said Montreuil, who noted that areas south of Geneva, such as the Southern Tier, got walloped in December from a major snowstorm that hit the Northeast. Geneva got 5 inches, but areas north got only an inch or two.
It’s not that it’s not cold enough to snow, but a good portion of what falls around here comes from lake effect, Montreuil said.
Cold northern winds that pick up precipitation from the relatively warmer Great Lakes have been generally absent this winter, he said.
What’s replaced it is middling temperatures in the 30s with daily deep gray skies. The sun has rarely peaked out, although it is expected to make a brief return Saturday.
“There’s no big cold snap coming to give us lake effect,” Montreuil said. “The pattern just isn’t changing for the next couple of weeks.”
While ski slopes love to get the natural stuff, they’ve been making due by making snow and keeping a number of trails open.
Kevin Spear, who owns Brantling Ski Center in Sodus, said business has been surprisingly good, considering there has been little snowfall.
“The natural snow always helps, but we’re making snow,” said Spear, who added that the natural stuff is preferred by skiers.
He thinks many people are hitting the slopes this year because there aren’t a whole lot of other things to do during the pandemic.
“We’re doing OK,” Spear said. “It’s one of the few things you can do with COVID,” adding that two other popular wintertime activities in Wayne County — snowmobiling and ice fishing — have been no-goes so far this winter.
He’s noticed that the natural northwest winds that bring big snows to Brantling are missing this year, but he is hopeful for some weather changes as the month goes on or into February.
Nichols concurs with Montreuil that no big changes are ahead, but added that weather patterns could be breaking later this month.
“You’re probably going to have to wait until the 19th or 20th of the month (for more snow),” he said on his YouTube forecast. “It looks like the pattern is going to be more conducive to wintry weather.”
Nichols said we’re in a “snow drought,” and Montreuil said it’s reflective of a dry pattern that goes back as far as June.
However, in the city of Geneva, a lack of snow does not mean a lack of work, Venuti noted.
That included Christmas Eve and early Christmas day, when DPW crews repaired a sewer sludge conveyor and a water main break and unplugged sanitary sewer lines in cold, rainy conditions.
A lack of snowplowing also helps them get to routine maintenance stuff, he noted.
Venuti urges residents to sign up for the city’s alert notifications for activation of parking restrictions in case a big snow finally arrives.
Don’t count it out, said Montreuil, who pointed out that in the 2006-07 winter season, Geneva set a record for just 1.2 inches of snow by Jan. 5.
“But the season ended up at 51.2 inches, so a slow start doesn’t always carry through,” he said. “Time will tell.”