ROMULUS — The number of Democrats on the 14-member Seneca County Board of Supervisor went up by 33 percent Monday.
Life-long Republican and Romulus Supervisor David Kaiser officially switched his enrollment to the Democratic Party. The change is effective immediately. He has been supervisor since January 2004.
Kaiser lost the Republican Party primary for supervisor in June to challenger David Hayes. He did not file petitions to run on any other line. His only option to run for reelection was to go to the Romulus Democratic Party caucus and ask for its endorsement.
He received the Democrats’ endorsement without opposition at the caucus, with the requirement being that he switch his party enrollment.
Hayes will be running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines.
Kaiser joins Cindy Lorenzetti of Fayette and Lisa Hochadel of Waterloo as the — now — three Democrats on the county board.