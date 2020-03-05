ITHACA — There’s no big campaign staff for Dr. Scott Noren, an Ithaca oral surgeon who hopes to challenge Tracy Mitrano in the June 23 Democratic primary for the 23rd Congressional District.
The winner will face incumbent Republican Tom Reed of Corning or Casey McDonald of Seneca Falls, who plans to challenge Reed in the GOP primary. Reed is seeking his sixth term.
In order to qualify for the primary, Noren must collect 1,250 signatures of registered Democrats, and they must be submitted by April 28.
“I’ve got a few people on the streets getting signatures, but I’m going to have to get some myself,” Noren said.
Such is life as a challenger to Mitrano, who has garnered endorsements from the Democratic committees in the 11 counties that make up the 23rd.
Noren has, however, produced TV commercials that are airing in the district in an effort to garner additional name recognition and support.
He said he’s running because he doesn’t believe Mitrano can win. She lost to Reed by about 21,000 votes in 2018.
“She’s not qualified,” he said, adding that the incumbent, Reed, of Corning, has accomplished little in his many years in Washington. “She’s just not electable in this kind of district.”
As a doctor, Noren carries the belief that healthcare is a right. The crux, he said, is “how you pay for it and how you get it done.”
Noren said he supports some version of health-care-for-all, but acknowledges achieving it will take some time — and money.
However, he said there are steps that can be taken to fill the void of Americans not receiving healthcare through Medicaid, employer-provided health insurance or the Affordable Care Act.
To pay for those still uninsured, he proposes luxury or consumption taxes on specific goods that would not be the kinds of items the average working person would have the money to buy.
A luxury tax on, say, a $450 sweater, said Noren, is not going to discourage the wealthy person who wants it.
He said the nation had such a tax under President George H.W. Bush but that it was scrapped under President Clinton.
Such a tax “is the least painful way to do it (pay for those still without health insurance),” he said.
Still, he said, until more Americans take ownership of their health, the cost of healthcare is going to continue to climb. Obesity, smoking and lack of exercise are dooming the outcomes for many people, he said.
He believes as a member of Congress he can advocate for people to take control of their health through access to low-cost fitness centers, more medical clinics and greater access to telemedicine.
He suggests hosting monthly events to encourage healthier lifestyles, such as health fairs.
And while Noren might have more progressive views on healthcare access, his views on other issues might be viewed as more moderate.
A former hunter and member of the service — he was in the Army for six years — with significant experience with firearms, Noren believes strongly in the Second Amendment. But, he said he’s also for what he calls common-sense gun legislation, including background checks for potential gun buyers.
“We should have universal background checks,” he said. “That’s a must.”
He’s also not opposed to red flag laws — New York now has one — that are designed to keep guns out of the hands of people who may be a danger to themselves or others. He admits there are pitfalls.
“It can be abused, for sure, if somebody doesn’t like somebody and they bring something up (to authorities),” he said.
Still, he believes that national policy on gun ownership is needed. He cites the varied state concealed-carry permits that can make gun owners lawbreakers if they travel into states or cities where laws are more restrictive.
“If you have a national standard, you should be able to carry from state to state,” said Noren.
Other issues that are of great importance to Noren include opioid awareness, care for veterans and dental needs for special needs patients. He has a daughter with disabilities.
This isn’t Noren’s first foray into politics. He ran a write-in campaign for Sen. Kisten Gillibrand’s seat in 2012 and 2018.