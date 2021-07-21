SENECA FALLS — After a six-month search, the National Women’s Hall of Fame has named an executive director.
Jennifer Gabriel, an Ithaca native, began her new position Tuesday, a date that marked the second and final day of the first women’s rights convention conducted in Seneca Falls July 19-20, 1848.
“The hall celebrates the incredible women who make our world a better place. Their stories help us understand the people, the places, the economics and social structure and the events that inspire change,” Gabriel said. “It is our shared goal to grow and strengthen the National Women’s Hall of Fame to ignite a passion for equity among all people, at all ages and from all walks of life.”
Gabriel is surprised that so many people “don’t have awareness that the women’s rights movement began right here in the Finger Lakes.”
“The Hall of Fame is poised to change that reality, expanding the appreciation and celebration of extraordinary women on both a regional and national scale. There has never been a better time to become involved,” Gabriel said.
Betsy Fanton, president of the Hall board of directors, said the board is “thrilled that Jennifer Gabriel has agreed to lead the National Women’s Hall of Fame at this pivotal time. Jen is deeply committed to the Hall’s mission and is a compassionate, strategic and thoughtful leader.”
Gabriel grew up in Ithaca and graduated from Boston University before returning to the Finger Lakes 16 years ago. She served as director of Development & Community Relations for Hospice & Palliative Care Services, based in Tompkins and Cortland counties. In that position, she grew the fundraising program by 25% and secured the agency’s largest major gift ever.
Last year, Gabriel led her team through the COVID-19 pandemic by re-imaging the 17-year-old “Swimmin’ for Hospice Care” event on Cayuga Lake, expanding the participation to be more inclusive, and raising nearly $500,000, surpassing even the pre-COVID fundraising goal.
Fanton said Gabriel will lead the National Women’s Hall as it secures the Hall’s induction ceremony and program as the signature national event honoring the achievements of American women.
Her immediate task is to shepherd the organization through its 2021 induction ceremony the weekend of Oct. 2, honoring the achievements of Michelle Obama, Indra Nooyi, Katherine Johnson, Emily Howland, Mia Hamm, Jo Harjo, Rebecca Halstead, Judy Chicago and Octavia Butler.
Information about ticket sales for the 2021 induction ceremony will be announced at a 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, press conference at the Hall, 1 Canal St. The press conference will also be shown live on Facebook at facebook.com/womenofthehall.
Founded in 1969, the Hall recently moved into the first floor of the historic 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill. This spring, the Hall was awarded a $1 million grant from the New York Downtown Revitalization Initiative to support additional renovations to the upper floors and for new exhibits.