SENECA FALLS — The votes have been tabulated and the winners of the It’s A Wonderful Holiday Lights Contest in Seneca Falls determined.
The contest, sponsored by the It’s A Wonderful Life Festival Committee, was judged by a panel of nine. Each house scored points for the following qualities: attention to detail; creativity; theme; curb appeal; and originality. The houses were entered by their owners into the following categories of their choosing: The Clarence Award (your display is so bright, Clarence can see your lights from above); The Uncle Billy Award (best use of holiday characters); Mr. Potter’s Award (best traditional Christmas display that has an organized aesthetically pleasing appearance or theme); and The Mary Bailey Award (best use of non-lighting decorations, such as holiday wreaths, garland, ribbons and bows).
Strangely, none of the contestants chose to compete for the Mary Bailey Award.
“It’s a real shame we won’t be giving out the Mary Bailey Award,” said Allison Kelly, one of the committee members. “We saw a large number of houses that would definitely have been perfect for that award.”
Three winners were chosen in the Clarence, Billy and Potter categories, with the first-place winner in each receiving $600, the second-place winner $300, and the third-place winner $100.
The winners:
Clarence Award
1. Joe Dingledein, 75 Chapel St.
2. Christine Bethin, 2 Hep Drive.
3. Renata Jones, 217 Fall St.
Uncle Billy Award
1. Mike Morganti, 14 John St.
2. Brittany Laird, 57 Mynderse St.
3. Theresa Patchen, 22 Courtney Drive.
Mr. Potter Award
1. Jerry Antosh, 238 Fall St.
2. Shelly Bachman, 40 Chapel St.
3. Jan Caraccilo, 13 Leland Drive.
In addition, each contestant was invited to submit a picture of their house to be eligible to win the Facebook Fan Favorite prize by receiving “likes” on the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival Facebook page. More than 3,200 “likes” were received.
The winner of the $500 prize, with 466 “likes,” was Ryan VanDoren of 67 E. Bayard St.