SENECA FALLS — It’s time for town residents to show off their holiday decorating skills — and maybe win some prize money.
The annual It’s A Wonderful Life Festival is coming up in December, and the holiday lighting contest is part of the activities held in conjunction with the annual celebration of the classic 1946 movie believed to be based on Seneca Falls.
Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Dec. 3. Entries will be judged on attention to detail, creativity, theme, curb appeal, and originality.
Get registration forms at Downtown Deli or WomanMade Product, or by downloading a form at www.therealbedfordfalls.com.
Decorations must be visible from the roadway; they must be available for viewing and lit from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6-8 for judging; and contestants must email a picture to be eligible for the Facebook Fan favorite award of $200.
Contest winners will be announced Dec. 10. All contestants will receive a yard sign to display during the contest and will be listed on the web page for voting.
There will be $2,000 in prize money awarded to four winners. First prize is $1,000, second is $500, and third is $300. And, the aforementioned $200 will be awarded to the Facebook favorite winner, based number of likes posted.
For more information, contact Becky Bly at (315) 568-9364 or wmp@rochester.rr.com.