CLIFTON SPRINGS — Like many who watch TV news, Ed Maier is troubled by the scenes from Ukraine nearly one month into the Russian invasion.
“Just seeing people’s lives being absolutely destroyed. It’s hard not to feel for them,” the president and CEO of G.W. Lisk said by phone Tuesday.
So, in an effort that came together quickly, Lisk and its partners at Finger Lakes Ambulance — which Lisk owns — are doing their part to help.
Earlier this week, two ambulances full of supplies were sent to Monroe County as part of a regional relief effort. The supplies, including diapers, sleeping bags and personal hygiene products, will be flown from the Frederick Douglass/Greater Rochester International Airport to Poland, where about 2 million Ukrainians have fled.
The two ambulances eventually will shipped by boat to Poland. They were replaced recently by newer ones, but are still serviceable. Some equipment was taken out to make room for the supplies.
“The ambulances were not being heavily used. Basically, they were sitting in a parking lot but still run well and we looked into whether we could donate them,” Maier said. “We were able to rally our employees and get enough supplies to fill the ambulances. This whole thing came together pretty quickly.”
Al Kalfass, executive director of Finger Lakes Ambulance, worked with colleagues from Monroe Ambulance on the logistics.
“These two ambulances were on the road not too long ago. They are working and complete,” he said. “We took some decals off, but they have stretchers and everything. It was just a matter of how fast we could do this.”
As part of the effort, Kalfass sent an email to area fire departments and ambulance providers asking for donations of equipment. The response was immediate and generous.
“Not even 30 minutes had passed before people responded, saying they could drop stuff off,” he said. “I came into work the next day and there were two rooms full of medical equipment, turnout gear and such. I was amazed at how much came in and how quickly it came in. It was pretty impressive, and we are grateful to all our fire and EMS partners.”
The effort is personal for Ed “Yogi” Zubrzycki, a paramedic and director of operations for Finger Lakes Ambulance. While born in the U.S., he went to college in Poland and has relatives there.
“I have family about 40 miles from the Ukraine border that has taken in refugees. I have paramedic friends in Poland as well,” he said. “The outpouring of support has been overwhelming. I was happy we are sending two ambulances over there, with all of this stuff inside. I’m ecstatic about the community, local fire departments and ambulance corps coming together.”
Maier said state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and state Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, played a role in the relief effort.
“Everybody is aware of the horrifying coverage from Ukraine and what is going on there. We are just happy this worked out,” Maier said. “With the horrific things we’ve seen, we felt this was the least we could do for the folks in Ukraine.”