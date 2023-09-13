SENECA FALLS — Two significant things occurred in this community in 1848.
One was the first women’s rights convention at the Wesleyan Chapel, making Seneca Falls the birthplace of the women’s rights movement.
The other was the founding of Goulds Pumps, a major industrial employer established by Seabury S. Gould on the old Seneca River, now the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. Their first pumps were wooden, banded by steel.
Now called ITT Goulds Pumps, the company celebrated its 175th anniversary Sept. 6 at its 240 Fall St. headquarters.
Goulds was a local, family-owned company from 1848 to 1964, at which point it transferred to a public and employee ownership of stock. Norman J. Gould ran the company for 58 years, from 1907-64.
Goulds merged with ITT of White Plains in 1997 to form the largest pump-manufacturing company in the world.
The company celebrated its anniversary with a car show, health fair, food, live music, and the presentation of $33,400 in contributions to the United Way of Seneca County, the Ronald McDonald House, the National Women’s Hall of Fame, and Seneca County Habitat for Humanity.
In celebration of long-standing partnerships, leaders from each recipient of an ITT Goulds Pumps donation presented information on their missions. The company encouraged employees to allocate funds to a charity of their choice each pay period.
“On this notable anniversary year, we are proud to recognize the role our employees and the community have played in our enduring success with this commemorative celebration in their honor,” said Fernando Roland, president of ITT Industrial Process. “Our roots run deep in Seneca Falls, and we are proud to use this momentous milestone as an opportunity to support the community and our neighbors in need.”
Goulds Pump evolved from a manufacturer of wooden pumps to the first all-metal well pumps to the industrial solutions and pumping technology that serves the oil and gas, mining, power generation, chemical, pulp and paper, and general industrial markets. It is one of ITT Industrial Process’ oldest legacy brands.
The company has facilities in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific to serve its more than 600 global customers.
For more information on the company and its 175 years of history, visit www.gouldspumps.com.