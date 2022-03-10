SENECA FALLS — After 174 years of operation, ITT Goulds Pumps has announced it will phase out its foundry at 240 Fall St. over the next 2-3 years.
About 50 people work in the foundry, which makes cast-iron parts for residential, commercial and industrial pumps marketed worldwide.
“A change we intend to make is to wind down the Seneca Falls foundry over time and in line with the needs of the Goulds Pumps business and our people,” company spokesman Jared Miller said in a statement emailed to the Times. “We have not yet made any final decision regarding the wind-down period or where the foundry work will move, but we anticipate that the transition could be accomplished in 24-36 months.
“In order to make future operations at the foundry viable, the company would need to make substantial investments that cannot be justified, given the lack of demand for cast iron products in the United States and the tremendous amount of available low-cost capacity at major foundries abroad.”
Miller said the local foundry is “substantially underutilized” and there is no realistic path to change that, even with significant capital investments and repairs.
Daryl Leisenring of Waterloo, who has worked as a machinist at Goulds for 29 years, is a former president of the plant’s Local 3298 of the United Steelworkers of America.
“The company announced it at meetings in the plant about two weeks ago,” Leisenring told the Times. “Many of us have seen it coming because they were outsourcing much of the foundry work to Mexico, China, India and Turkey.”
Miller said that ITT, which is based in White Plains, has no plans to close the rest of the company’s Seneca Falls operations.
Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara wrote in an email that “it would be a devastating loss to our community and the economic viability of the region” if the foundry closed. “I will be doing everything in my ability to work collaboratively with the county and the (Industrial Development Agency) to provide ITT Goulds Pumps the resources to keep foundry and all operations in Seneca Falls for the next hundred years and beyond.”
The company website states the Seneca Falls foundry “provides the specialized process control needed to cast gray iron, ductile iron and bronze castings for pump products.” The company said a pattern shop and metal-testing lab ensure complete process control and quality and a dedicated foundry “contributes to complete process control, shorter lead times and exceptional customer service.”
Gouds Pumps has its roots locally. The Downs & Mynderse Co., which had a plant in the old “Flats” area of the former village in 1846 — “The Flats” is now covered by the Cayuga-Seneca Canal — began making wooden pumps with iron banding in 1848. Seabury Gould bought Downs & Mynderse and, in 1869, the business was renamed Goulds Manufacturing Co. Its foundry made pumps, bells and fire engines.
A member of the Gould family ran the company from 1848 to 1964.
In 1964, Goulds became a publicly traded company based in Seneca Falls until its sale to ITT in 1997.