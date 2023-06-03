SENECA FALLS — In honor of Memorial Day, ITT Goulds Pumps and Local 3298 of the United Steelworkers of America donated $5,000 to the Finger Lakes Chapter of the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation.
The company and union raised money from a Memorial Day T-shirt sale at the Fall Street plant, matched by Goulds and a $500 contribution from the union. The check was presented to Tammy and Scott Ridley of the WWIA by Stan Knecht, Bo Jaynes and Lisa Fitzgerald, and union President Jeffrey Rasbeck.
“This donation is a token of appreciation for those who have served or are currently serving to protect our freedoms,” said Fitzgerald, business strategy manager at ITT Goulds Pumps. “As an employer of many veterans, we’re thankful to those who have come home while honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
“USW Local 3298 was proud to partner with ITT to give back to those that stand up for the freedoms we enjoy every day,” Rasbeck said.
WWIA is a public charity that supports the men and women wounded in combat who were awarded the Purple Heart medal.