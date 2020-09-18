GENEVA — John Abraham was a criminal investigator for the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office in 1999 when he attended a week-long course about protecting children from online predators.
The state Division of Criminal Justice Services training came when the use of cell phones and the internet was nowhere near the levels seen today, and the term “online predator” was seldom — if ever — heard.
“I remember coming back from that training and telling the sheriff, Phil Povero, that we better get ready for this,” Abraham said during a recent interview at the Geneva Town Hall with the current sheriff, Kevin Henderson. “I said ‘This is coming, and it’s coming big-time.’”
His words turned out to be eerily prophetic, but little did he know that over the next 20 years, he would become a recognized area expert at what was a new area of police work back then.
Abraham recently retired after 31 years at the sheriff’s office.
“It takes a special person to do what he has done for numerous years,” Henderson said. “Not only dealing with juveniles, but getting into forensics and computer crimes, and the horrendous cases he dealt with — and the abuse these poor kids have undergone.”
A Geneva native, Abraham grew up on East North Street next door to the late Don Ninestine, a legendary Geneva teacher, City Council member and county supervisor. Abraham pointed out he was a paperboy for the then-Geneva Times when he was 12.
He graduated from Geneva High School in 1981 and earned an associate’s degree in business administration from then-Community College of the Finger Lakes in 1983. He worked three years for Kmart Corporation — a time when his interest in computers started to take off.
“I always had a little aptitude for computers,” he said. “I never liked being beaten by a computer. That started the whole ball rolling, but I was learning like everybody else. It continues to go at warp speed.”
Abraham later worked for John E. Vance Company on Avenue D in Geneva, where his father worked for decades. His interest in police work came when he did a ride-along with his brother-in-law, who was an Onondaga County deputy.
“I said, ‘This is for me,’” he said with a smile. “I was really into protecting and serving the community.”
He talked to then Ontario County Undersheriff Ed Leo and Sheriff Gary Stewart, who gave him some sobering news about taking the civil service test for a police officer.
“I was pretty much told I had to start as a corrections officer. Chances are I wasn’t going to score high enough on the exam,” he said. “I ended up scoring in the top three in all of New York state. I really studied for it.”
Abraham started as a road patrol deputy on Feb. 20, 1989, and just five years later became an investigator — a fairly short time to make that jump.
“Once again, I studied very hard for the test and did very well,” he said.
Abraham worked a variety of crimes as an investigator and was assigned to the juvenile aid bureau. That led to the 1999 training.
“Back then, we were looking at floppy disks and computers that had 500 megabyte hard drives. Nothing was big back then,” he said. “Now you’ve got terabytes and I’ve had cell phone reports that exceeded 60,000 pages.”
While Abraham’s prediction of cyber crime panned out, he admitted another prognostication was a clunker.
“Back in the day I said texting is never going to take off,” he said with a laugh. “I would never have thought in a million years this ‘texting thing’ would be the way people communicate.”
Abraham ended up specializing in forensic analysis of computers and cell phones, looking for what he called the “gold nugget” that would help police arrest a predator. One of them was Anthony Calabrese of Geneva, who was sentenced to a potential life term in prison for sexually assaulting two preteen girls.
It’s a case that made Abraham choke up during the interview.
“That was one of the worst. He groomed this girl and was following her digitally, tracking her every movement, telling her what to wear. He was so arrogant he thought he could never get caught, but he was,” Abraham said. “You see the victims in pictures and videos, but when you go into Walmart and see that girl, that’s when it’s difficult. She will never be the same. She was screwed up for life because of this dirtbag. You try to make your community safer by getting these people off the street.”
Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said Abraham’s work helped convict child abusers and sex offenders.
“His grasp of the important aspects of online predatory behavior, and his ability to document and report on these cases has led to increasing the safety of our community,” Ritts said. “John has always been responsive and an excellent witness when necessary. Evidence of the great work he did is the fact that a vast majority of his cases resulted in guilty pleas. He will be missed.”
Another case Abraham played a role in was the 2003 murder of Ashley Vincent, a Geneva teen labeled as a likely runaway. Abraham thought different after looking at her computer.
“It was probably the third computer I did a forensic exam on. There was a lot to go through, but there was no indication she was thinking of running away,” he said. “After they found her body, the (Geneva police) wanted me to take another look at her computer. There were pictures of the suspect and he had been chatting with her online.”
“To say the sheriff’s office is losing a major asset is an understatement. John has assisted the Geneva PD in several investigations going back a number of years, and continued to do so until his retirement,” Geneva PD Chief Mike Passalacqua said. “John was always willing to help out my agency at a moment’s notice. He has a wealth of knowledge ... and has been nothing but a true professional — one that new police officers should look to become.”
Abraham, who lives in Phelps with his wife, Paula, has three children. He retired as part of a recent county incentive, although he had been thinking about retirement before that; another sheriff’s investigator, David Drake, has training in computer and cell phone forensics.
“I’ve had a good career. I didn’t want to be selfish and work a couple of more years if that meant two guys that just got hired would get laid off,” he said.