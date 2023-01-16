ROMULUS — The high price of eggs is a common complaint among shoppers these days, but it’s not a problem at the Seneca County Correctional Facility.
In their monthly report for December, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said a program at the jail that sees inmates raise chicks into egg-laying hens is producing about 50 eggs per week. They are used for inmate meals.
“It has been a great benefit with the current price of eggs,” said Cleere, noting the jail has other programs that include gardening and raising pheasants for release into the wild. “These programs allow inmates to keep busy doing something constructive that benefits the public. Local mental health professionals said these programs are a positive influence on an inmate’s mental health and rehabilitation.”
Luce and Cleere also highlighted the jail’s “Christmas Angels” program. Mental health workers meet with qualifying inmates who have children, get a list of what their children want for Christmas, then mental health staff and corrections officers buy the presents and deliver them. Presents were purchased and delivered for 16 children who had a parent in jail during the holidays. The presents are in the parent’s name.
“The presents are mailed for out-of-county inmates and delivered by our corrections officers for children in the county,” Cleere said, noting mental health workers Kaitlyn Laskoski and Tanya Doverspike make sure a parent is appropriate for the program. “We use inmate commissary money to fund these projects — money made by inmate purchases from the commissary. State regulations mandate it can only be used to benefit the inmates.”
Luce and Cleere report the following for December:
Dec. 3 — Deputies took part in the annual “Shop with a Sheriff” program, which saw officers take 10 children Christmas shopping.
Dec. 16 — Deputies responded with firefighters to a truck fire in Waterloo. The blaze caused about $50,000 in damages and was ruled accidental.
Dec. 30 — Investigators looked into a burglary at a Waterloo business. Two people were arrested and stolen property recovered following an investigation.
Dec. 30 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in Waterloo. A person was arrested for criminal mischief and harassment.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 2,424 calls in December, making 53 arrests. The narcotics unit started eight new drug cases and made three arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 13 cases. It recouped more than $139,000 for the year.
Deputies responded to 12 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 30. There were 46 inmate transports.
In the civil division, there were 25 summons/complaints/services and 13 income executions. Deputies assisted with six evictions.