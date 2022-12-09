GENEVA — At their June 1 City Council meeting, some councilors were taken aback when Mayor Steve Valentino offered a resolution calling for the removal of James McCorkle and Rob Maclean from the Police Budget Advisory Committee.
The resolution was not on the agenda, and members who voted in favor of their appointments to the volunteer committee charged with reviewing police spending said they had no idea the matter was coming before them that night. By a 5-4 vote, McCorkle and Maclean were ousted from the committee, with some councilors citing their critical views of policing, both locally and nationally.
However, facing potential court action, City Council did an about-face Wednesday, voting 6-2 to reinstate the pair. To accommodate their return to the five-member board, which has no power, Council added two temporary positions to the panel. Those slots expire Dec. 31, 2023.
The June ouster came after the majority voting bloc was altered, with the late John Salone replacing John Pruett, who had resigned at the end of 2021. Salone provided the vote needed to oust both from the committee.
Republicans Bill Pealer Jr. (Ward 2) and Frank Gaglianese III (at-large) were the only members Wednesday to vote against a settlement agreement that reinstates McCorkle and Maclean. At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone, who had voted to oust them from the committee in June, did not attend the meeting.
The move came after McCorkle’s and Maclean’s pro bono attorney, Christina Neitzey of the Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic, sent a letter to the city in October demanding the two be reinstated.
“Based on our review of a video recording of the June 1, 2022 City Council meeting and our discussions with our clients, the City Council appears to have removed Mr. McCorkle and Mr. Maclean from their positions in retaliation for expression of their opinions, in violation of Article I, Section, Section 8 of the New York Constitution and the First Amendment to the United States Constitution,” she writes. “The First Amendment protects these opinions and prohibits retaliation.”
Additionally, Neitzey charged that Council violated its rules of procedure, the bylaws of the Police Budget Advisory Board, and the City Charter.
Councilors who fought the removal of the two men criticized the actions of Council last June.
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera said the settlement “provides a way for members of City Council to save face,” calling the removal of the pair a “breach of City Council protocol as well as the rights of the parties.” He said the public is not getting the full story and that he was unhappy with the settlement approved Wednesday, the result of negotiations between the parties.
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra echoed Camera’s concerns that the settlement fails to acknowledge what she feels were egregious actions by the council majority on June 1. She said that “tonight we have a chance to right that wrong, but we don’t even have the courage to say that Dr. McCorkle’s and Dr. Maclean’s First Amendment rights were violated by this body. We don’t even have the courage to say we made a mistake. And we don’t have the courage to right the real wrong that is at the heart of this issue: We have a police department that believes it is above criticism and councilors that believe any criticism of the police should be forbidden.”
However, Pealer sees it differently. He said City Council was well within its rights to remove McCorkle and Maclean and that it was the result of a “reorganization of City Council,” not necessarily about any statements the two made.
“The politics of the Council changed, and these are political appointments,” he said.
Further, Pealer cited the City Charter, which he said gives Council the power to remove any employee or officer at any time.
“That’s what happened,” he said. “The political balance of the Council changed and that’s the game.”
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan said she wants these committees to provide honest assessments without fear of reprisal or removal. Without that approach, such panels become “a cheerleading squad,” she added.
Some of the roots of McCorkle and Maclean’s ouster may have come by way of communications from Police Chief Mike Passalacqua to Valentino.
In a May 3 email exchange obtained by the Finger Lakes Times, Passalacqua expressed anger to Valentino over a guest column written by McCorkle that was published in the Times in which McCorkle cited the alleged harassment of a Geneva police officer and the incident of a screensaver at the Geneva Police Department with defaced images of Salamendra.
“At the very least the chief must resign, or be fired,” McCorkle said in the op-ed. “I would go so far as to say you should rip up the so-called police union contract and fire the entire department.”
McCorkle went on to say that the city should “rehire those who wish to support accountability and decency.”
In the email, Passalacqua urged action against McCorkle, but not did not mention Maclean.
“I am requesting that this matter be looked into formally, specifically relating to his council-approved seat on the Police Budget Advisory Board,” he wrote to Valentino. “Surely, McCorkle cannot sit at (the) table and genuinely discuss the budget for the police department with bias intentions. A quick search of his social media will speak for itself as to his bias toward the police. I have said these things before, however, if anything is out of control at this point, it is the fact that he still holds a seat at the table with a group of people who make yearly recommendations to the council regarding the police department budget. Enough is enough.”
In response, Valentino cautioned against responding to McCorkle’s piece, although he did say he would be “looking at the membership and overall value of the committee.”
Passalacqua did not respond for comment on Council’s action as of Thursday afternoon.
Valentino did not comment at Wednesday’s meeting.