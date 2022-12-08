GENEVA — Facing legal action, City Council voted 6-2 Wednesday night to reinstate James McCorkle and Rob Maclean to the Police Budget Advisory Board.
Both were removed in June to the surprise of some councilors after McCorkle made critical remarks of the police department. It was unclear at the time what Maclean had said to spark his removal. However, a letter City Council by the Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic said Maclean had shared pieces critical of policing in general, as well as one by McCorkle that called for City Police Chief Mike Passalacqua to resign.
Both alleged that their rights had been violated, including free speech and due process.