WATERLOO — Seneca County officials have circled a date early on the 2021 calendar: Jan. 25. That is the deadline for attorney Brian Laudadio to file a formal request with the Supreme Court of the United States to consider the county’s appeal of a tax-foreclosure case involving the Cayuga Nation.
The county has been down this road before, having missed the deadline to file a writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court once before. It forced the county to go back to square one in the legal process, and led to the hiring of Laudadio, who is paid by the state.
The case was refiled with the U.S. District Court in Rochester, before being heard by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan. The results at each stage have been the same both times: The courts sided with the Cayugas.
Even if Laudadio meets the Jan. 25 deadline, there is no guarantee the Supreme Court will hear the appeal.
The case involves the county’s effort to foreclose on a handful of tribal properties in Seneca Falls owned by the Cayuga Nation, each parcel bought on the open market from willing sellers. The Nation did not pay local property taxes on those properties. The county claims the properties are not part of a tax-exempt sovereign reservation; therefore, officials say since those properties are three or more years in arrears of paying taxes, the county can foreclose on them.