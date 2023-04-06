CANANDAIGUA — This Ontario County town is entangled in a strange situation involving someone who was in Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
On March 22, Daniel Warmus of Alden, Erie County, visited the Canandaigua town office and started videotaping randomly within the building. Town Supervisor Jared Simpson said Warmus, who owns an auto repair shop in Orchard Park, likely snapped some still pictures as well.
“He is part of a group that tries to record employees and records in government buildings across Western New York,’’ Simpson explained, adding that Warmus did not identify himself to anyone.
Warmus is a member of the First Amendment Auditors of Western New York; Simpson said that is how the town learned his identity.
While Warmus was at the town offices, a town employee recorded some of what he was doing on their personal cell phone. Warmus apparently saw that person recording his actions and demanded those files be turned over to him. When he was told no, he filed a Freedom of Information Law request to obtain the cell phone footage.
Town Clerk Jean Chrisman denied Warmus’ FOIL request. Simpson said Chrisman, after consulting with the town attorney and the New York State Committee on Open Government, told Warmus she could not give him the information from the employee’s phone because it was not part of their regular job description. Because it was not an official town record, Simpson said Warmus’ request was not subject to FOIL laws.
That decision was appealed to the Town Board. The board, which has the authority to overrule the town clerk’s decision within 10 business days, voted 4-0 to reject Warmus’ appeal at a special meeting conducted March 28.
Simpson said Warmus, who could not be reached for comment for this story, and First Amendment Auditors made mention of a lawsuit to further challenge the Town Board’s denial, but nothing had been received as of Tuesday.
“I will say that since Mr. Warmus was denied, our office has received 750 to 1,000 phone calls, voice mails, and emails from all over the country criticizing our actions, many of them quite explicit,” Simpson said. “Taking time to answer the phone calls alone has made it a challenge to do our normal town government work.”
Warmus has posted some of the video he took on his YouTube page, which has more than 60,000 subscribers.
According to a document filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Feb. 8, 2022, Warmus traveled to Washington from Alden to attend a rally for former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. The document claims Warmus entered the Capitol building at 2:17 p.m. through the Senate wing doors. The document stated he stayed in the building, walking between various areas, until about 2:33 p.m., when he exited the same way he entered.
While in the Capitol Rotunda, the U.S. Department of Justice said he placed an unknown dark object on a statue.
“On a date after January 6, but no later than January 12, the defendant told others at a dentist office that he entered the Capitol Building on Jan.6 and showed a video,” the document said. “Someone at the dentist office told the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and he was arrested.
“The defendant willfully and knowingly entered the Capitol Building. At the time he entered, he knew that he did not have permission to do so. Defendant willfully and knowingly paraded, demonstrated and picketed.”
Warmus pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Last September, he was sentenced to 45 days in jail, fined $500, and ordered to perform 60 hours of community service. He finished his jail sentence Jan. 13.