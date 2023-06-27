GENEVA — The endorsed candidates in the Democratic primary, led by mayoral candidate Jan Regan, fended off challenges Tuesday evening.
Regan easily beat Valentino, 716-277. The two will face off again in November, as Valentino will be on the Republican and Conservative lines.
In the City Council at-large races, the endorsed candidates, Ahmad Whitfield and John Brennan, grabbed the two slots, with 687 and 653 votes respectively. Incumbent Anthony Noone finished a distant third with 337 votes. Noone will also be on the GOP line this fall.
The closest race Tuesday evening was in Ward 4, where RJ Rapoza, the endorsed Democrat, leads Peter Gillotte 86-82. Gillotte will be on the GOP line in November.
And, in Ward 5, Wil Wolf, the endorsed Democrat, defeated James Petropoulos, 59-33.
Petropoulos will be on the Republican line as well this November.
In other key races, Seneca Falls incumbent Supervisor Mike Ferrara, seeking his second four-year term, was beaten by Frank Schmitter, a political newcomer, 343-195.
Ferrara has the Conservative Party endorsement, so regardless of Tuesday’s outcome, he’ll be on the November ballot.
And, in the Republican primary for Wayne County Court judge, John Grow, endorsed by the county GOP committee, defeated Dan Majchrzak, 1,023 to 831.
In the Democratic primary for Ontario County clerk, Elizabeth Yockel beat Heidi Barend-Guerrie, 1,646 to 1,147.
All results are unofficial.