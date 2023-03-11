GENEVA — A Democratic primary is likely in the race for mayor.
The city Democratic Committee announced Friday it was endorsing current Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan for mayor over other candidates, including incumbent Steve Valentino.
“The City Committee interviewed several highly qualified candidates for mayor,” Democratic Chair Eileen Buckley said Friday. “The consensus was that Jan Regan, based on her current participation and record as Ward 3 councilor, was the best fit to lead Council and the city forward in addressing its growth and challenges.”
In a press release, Buckley said that “Jan has always conducted herself with professionalism and respect towards her colleagues. Jan does her homework on each issue, is detailed and articulate in her responses, in her presentation of new ideas and in explaining the reasons for her votes. Such leadership will set the tone for a reflective Council, a must as the city continues to grow in its vibrancy.”
In turn, Regan said in the press release that she would “promise to face issues with energy, diligence and transparency, and, if I am so privileged, to lead Council toward productivity and meaningful work for this city I love. Like every citizen, I want Geneva’s next City Council to be a body we can look to proudly for its efforts to take on the challenges we face and celebrate the joys we share as a community.”
Reached Friday, Regan said she’d been pondering whether to run for Council or mayor for some time.
“People approached me for the last year or so,” she said. “I was interested in weighing options.”
In the press release, the Democratic Committee said they were “excited to support Regan because she represents the values that are central to the Democratic Party. In particular, the committee emphasized her commitment to fostering a cohesive Geneva community, which is forward-thinking, proudly diverse, and prepared to take on our unique financial and structural challenges.”
Regan said in the release that she was “honored and grateful for this nomination from the Geneva City Democratic Committee. Through my work on City Council, I have developed a deep appreciation for the role the mayor could play in the life of a community, both in leading Council and in facilitating the contributions of our great citizens and organizations. My work will be a team effort.”
Valentino said Friday he is not surprised with the committee’s endorsement of Regan, although he said he was told that he interviewed well.
During his four-year term, Valentino has often sided with Council Republicans on a number of issues, including police reform.
In 2021, Valentino voted in favor of the local law creating the Police Review Board, which was formed to handle citizen complaints against the police department. However, he said he did so to provide him with the option of bringing the matter up again to make adjustments that would “provide accountability,” but not expose the city legally.
Last June, he provided the deciding vote against mounting a challenge to state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran’s decision to overturn the local law that created the PRB.
“We did not align with all the stakeholders,” Valentino said of the local law; those stakeholders include the police themselves, he added.
“(The PRB in the form passed) provided no value to the city of Geneva,” Valentino said. “The majority of Democrats are not aligned with (supporters of the PRB).” However, he added, “The majority that sits on the (Democratic) Committee are aligned with that thought process.”
Valentino said he “knew the writing was on the wall” when it came to getting an endorsement from his party, and already had begun to collect petitions to get on the June 27 primary ballot. He said he needs 161 registered city Democrats to do so and will collect far more to ensure he can survive any challenge to his nominating signatures.
Both Regan and Valentino said they are friendly with each other but have different views on a number of issues, including police accountability.
“There’s no animosity between us,” Regan said, noting that Valentino thanked her for her efforts in the city’s recent 125th anniversary celebration. “I would still say he and I are friendly.”
Regan acknowledged that the past four years have not been easy on City Council, making the decision to take on the job of mayor even more challenging.
“It wasn’t a simple decision,” she said. “I’m just going to put my whole self into it and we’ll see how it goes.”
Regan is a professional photographer who came to Geneva in 1978. The city Democratic Committee noted that she has been “extremely active” in community service, including board work on Ontario Day Care Center, Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, the Musselman Triathlon, and Geneva Community Projects, which she helped found. The committee noted that with her late father, Regan established Benchmark Geneva to place memorial and honorary benches along the lakefront.
She chaired the board of the Smith Opera House, and then for a year, served as its interim executive director during a search for a permanent director. She was awarded Citizen of the Year in 2007 by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.