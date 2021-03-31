CANANDAIGUA — With the town’s supervisor opting not to run for a second term, its deputy supervisor is now vying for the seat.
Jared Simpson announced Monday that he plans to run for town supervisor.
Current Supervisor Cathy Menikotz, citing personal and family reasons, decided not to run for reelection.
“I am grateful for Cathy’s leadership and guidance,” said Simpson, who on Saturday was unanimously nominated by the Town Republican Nominating Committee to fill Menikotz’s spot on the ballot. “It has been a pleasure to work with her for the past year, and I look forward to working with her for the remainder of her term.”
According to the Republican Committee, Simpson was elected to the Town Board in 2019. The committee said he is leader of the town’s Environmental Conservation Board and also has re-written the town’s Code of Ethics, clearing the way for a permanent Board of Ethics to “help ensure the integrity of town government.”
Simpson is a teacher in the City School District, where he has served 22 years. He teaches government, U.S. history and global studies. He also is a football and girls lacrosse coach in Canandaigua.
Simpson said he is excited for the chance to serve the rapidly growing town as supervisor.
“Sometimes unexpected opportunities arise,” said Simpson, a lifelong resident of the town. “Now is the right time to do the right thing for the residents of the town of Canandaigua and run. I look forward to representing each and every taxpayer in this great community, and continuing to do what I enjoy most — working for the residents of the town of Canandaigua. As supervisor, my focus will be on ensuring that town government listens to taxpayers and uses our tax dollars wisely.”
Simpson and his wife, Kellie, have four children.