HOPEWELL — After announcing last week that it will require all concert-goers show proof of COVID-19 vaccines for attendance at shows this summer, CMAC announced an addition to its growing 2021 lineup — Jason Mraz.
CMAC officials said Mraz will bring his “Look For The Good Live!” tour to CMAC on Friday, Aug. 27. Tickets for this show go on sale Thursday, May 27.
Mraz will be hitting the road with a 13-piece reggae band that features many of the performers from his latest album, “Look For The Good.”
CMAC said Mraz’s setlist will feature songs from that album, along with re-imagined Mraz classics and never-before-heard new compositions.
In anticipation of the dates, Mraz has released a ska version of his Grammy-winning track “Make It Mine.” The song is the first in a series of reimagined Mraz classics he’ll share in the upcoming weeks prior to tour kickoff, CMAC said.
The updated classics and three brand new songs will be part of a deluxe re-issue of “Look For The Good,” out July 16.
“Look For The Good,” released last June, features guest appearances by actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish and reggae icon Sister Carol. Mraz said all of his profits from the album, including his label advance and subsequent royalties, would be donated to non-profit organizations serving to advance opportunity and equality for Black lives, CMAC said.
Mraz adds to a growing list of shows at CMAC, where bookings were delayed because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 protocols. Restrictions were loosened for outdoor venues by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said they could operate at full capacity if all attendees were vaccinated. If they were not, unvaccinated people would have to attend in separate sections. CMAC decided to restrict attendance only to those who have proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccine series.
Shows announced last week were the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra’s Red White & Boom on July 3; Welcome Back To CMAC Community Concert on July 10; and Spirit Of The South Tour featuring Blackberry Smoke on July 31.
For the most up to date information on CMAC’s reopening and on-site protocols visit: cmacevents.com.