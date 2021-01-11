GENEVA — When Jean Jones was on the other end of the telephone, elected officials often squirmed.
Frank “Pinky” Cecere Jr., a former Geneva mayor and city councilor, said he learned to be prepared when Jones came calling.
“I knew her well,” Cecere said. “I knew I had to do my homework on the facts and reasons for a decision when I talked to her because she came to interview with the facts.”
Jones, who spent 35 years working at The Geneva Times and the rebranded Finger Lakes Times, died Dec. 26. She was 97.
Fellow journalist Tom Ninestine remembers Jones as “one of the hardest-working newspaper reporters I ever met in more than 30 years in the news business.”
Jones’ primary beats were Geneva city government and the Geneva school district.
“There are too many memories to share, but as fellow reporter Brenda Pittman said, ‘You could learn more about news reporting sitting near Jean in six months than you could in any four-year journalism school,’” Ninestine said. “Jean was one of a kind. She battled with mayors, City Council members, union bosses, and business and community leaders.”
Ninestine is a native Genevan and says friends would ask if he knew Jones and what she was like.
“She was a celebrity at a time when newspapers were widely read,” he said. “She was tough, but firm, fair and fearless. She was a role model for young reporters and veterans feeling the pressure when speaking truth to power. She was a fiscal watchdog of the people’s money. She combed through city and school budgets, looking for waste and demanding answers from school superintendents and board members.”
Ninestine was a reporter at the Times from 1986-93. He worked for two other newspapers after leaving the Times and currently is managing editor at WUWF Radio, a National Public Radio affiliate on the campus of the University of West Florida.
He recalled the year Jones wanted to protest her tax bill by making her payment in pennies. She drafted Ninestine and fellow reporter Steve Coffman to lug her wheelbarrow full of pennies to the tax office.
“Steve called to make sure we could pull off the stunt but was told there was a $50 maximum of pennies to pay a municipal bill, and they had to be rolled,” Ninestine remembered. “The dream of the two of us pushing a wheelbarrow full of pennies into the office was dashed.”
Jones’ desk at the newspaper was “the stuff of legend,” Ninestine described.
“Stacks of manila envelopes filled with clips, 20 years before electronic archives, were piled three feet high,” he said. “Her wastebasket was an annex, filled with files and notebooks. Our custodian was warned not to ever empty that basket. Her battles with her bosses were legendary. She would fight for every word in her stories, sometimes past deadline. The language was salty, to say the least.
“I think of Jean often. She was our work mother, our warden and our friend. She made us all want to be like her. I don’t think there is higher praise than she made the newsroom stronger and the community better.”
In the 1970s, the city was planning to build a new wastewater treatment plant on Doran Avenue in Ward 6. Residents there fought the plan, and Jones reported on the battle in depth. Involved in that battle was Ninestine’s late father, Don, who lived on East North Street.
“My dad always said her coverage of that unsuccessful fight helped him in his first run for City Council,” Tom said.
Don Ninestine, who later was elected to the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, died in March 2019.
Phil Beckley was hired as a reporter at The Geneva Times in 1969. He sat next to Jones in the newsroom when he started.
“Little did I know how much I would learn about reporting in such a short time,” Beckley said. “I learned that the best filing system was a stack of manila folders all over your desk and another big stack on top of your wastebasket. Later, I learned that the back seat of your car was good for files that you don’t use regularly. I learned that when talking with a news source, you let them know in no uncertain terms that they were going to give you the information you were requesting.”
Beckley also learned a reporter worked all hours of the day.
“I learned that you let the city editor think you were working for him, not vice versa,” added Beckley, who ended his career at the Times as publisher. “Later, when I became city editor and worked for Jean, I knew this to be even truer. But, the most important thing I learned in all my years working with Jean was that readers matter. That’s who we were working for, and our job was to get information and write it for readers, not each other in the newsroom.
“I have never met, in my almost 40 years in the news business, a reporter with a more fierce dedication to the public’s right to know.”
Mike Cutillo, currently the Times‘ executive editor, was hired as a sportswriter at the paper in 1984.
“Jean once told me, when I was a young sportswriter, that she hated sports, but she loved the way I wrote and I should never change that,” Cutillo said. “She told me, in her usual direct language, if I could get an old broad like her to read the sport pages, I must be OK.
“That, then, became my forever goal in sports writing, to try to get those who didn’t normally read sports stories to read, appreciate and maybe even enjoy them. Thank you for that JJ.”
Cecere recalled a time during his tenure as mayor when revaluation of city properties was being considered. While Cecere believed generating tax revenue through property assessments was the best way, Jones was opposed — strongly — to that system.
“It was a difficult, controversial issue in the ’70s,” Cecere said. “We worked on it a lot, and I had to know the facts in answering Jean’s questions.”
Cecere said he took an oath to do his best for the people, but sometimes that wasn’t what his constituents wanted to hear.
“Jean always gave me a chance to explain my positions and present my case for a certain action,” noted Cecere, who described his relationship with her as amiable. “I knew what her job and goals were, and I knew my job was to be able to explain why and how things were being done. I understood where she came from and the role of the paper and elected officials in getting information out so people so they can make an evaluation themselves.
“It could get intense, but Jean was fair.”