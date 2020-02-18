WATERLOO — Seneca County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Shipley has announced his candidacy for the 131st District seat in the state Assembly.
Incumbent Republican Brian Kolb of Victor has announced he will not seek re-election after 20 years. Shipley joins Manchester Supervisor Jeff Gallahan in announcing their interest in the GOP nod.
"I'm proud to come from, live and work in the 131st Assembly District. It's home to me," Shipley said in a press release. "I'm running for Assembly to be the loud, proud voice our communities and our shared values deserve."