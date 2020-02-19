WATERLOO — Jeff Shipley of Waterloo became the second person to throw their hat in the ring for the Republican Party nomination for the 131st State Assembly District seat being vacated at the end of the year by long-time incumbent Brian Kolb of Victor.
Shipley is president and CEO of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Board of Directors of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency and chairman of the board for the Chamber Alliance of New York State.
He joins Manchester Supervisor Jeff Gallahan in announcing interest in the GOP nod for the seat, which represents Ontario County and the northern half of Seneca County.
Shipley’s Tuesday afternoon press release made it clear he is running “to be a strong voice for local businesses and local values and against the agenda of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City progressives, an agenda that hurts the economy and emboldens illegal immigrants and dangerous criminals at the expense of hard-working, law-abiding families.”
“Through my work as president of the Chamber of Commerce, along with my statewide business advocacy efforts, I’ve seen first-hand just how hard the governor has made it for our local economy to succeed,” Shipley said. “I’m running for Assembly to help make Main Street businesses thrive again and to give our truly unique tourism industry the support it needs to grow, develop and create new opportunities. I will fight to create more and better opportunities for the working class men and women that make up our region.”
Shipley also said he will campaign against what he called the “runaway social activism that attacks our values and made communities weaker.”
“I’ll lead the effort to repeal the farmworkers labor laws that have increased costs on struggling family farms and decreased take-home pay. I’ll push back against the green light law that gives drivers licenses to illegal immigrants. This has endangered public safety, blocked law enforcement’s access to critical data and paved the way for rampant voter fraud,” Shipley said.
He also vowed to oppose the new bail reform laws and the Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement (SAFE) Act.
“I’m proud to come from, live and work in the 131st Assembly District. It’s home to me. I’m running for Assembly to be the loud, proud voice that our communities and our shared values deserve. I promise I will be the fighter we need and deserve,” Shipley said, adding that he also will fight for Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus to be selected as the state’s first veterans cemetery.
Shipley is a graduate of DeSales High School in Geneva, St. John Fisher College and the Leadership Geneva program. He’s worked for the Ontario County Tourism Bureau and is co-founder of the Finger Lakes Young Professionals. He has also served as a legislative staffer to the New York State Assembly Office of the Minority Leader, who was Kolb until his resignation.
He lives in Waterloo with his wife, Abigail. His father is former Seneca County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Shipley.
Matt Miller of Canandaigua has announced he will seek the Democratic Party nomination for the seat.