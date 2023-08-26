FAYETTE — As she prepared to be sworn in as this country’s next ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia, Jennifer Johnson imagined the future college admission essays that her daughters might write.
They could be positive, exuberantly talking about how their mom enhanced their growing up experiences by taking them all over the globe, showing them different cultures and expanding their sense of the world.
“Or, they could be, ‘How My Mom Ruined My Life,’” joked Johnson, 48, a Waterloo native, in a telephone interview with the Finger Lakes Times Tuesday.
Johnson, who was nominated for the ambassadorship by President Joe Biden, is a career member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service. Immediately before becoming the ambassador to Micronesia, she served as the chief of staff to Under Secretary for Management John Bass, who administered her oath during the formal swearing-in Friday in Washington, D.C. Her husband, Pat Ryan; their daughters, Maryn, 9, and Nola, 5; her mother, Kathie Johnson; her sister, Kris McGuane; her aunt, Pat DeBolt; and various other family members and friends were in attendance.
As she, Ryan, and the children prepare to move half a world away Sept. 7 to Palikir, Micronesia’s capitol on Pohnpei Island, the girls will first spend a week at their current school in Virginia, saying goodbye to their friends.
“This (will be) the first diplomatic passport for Nola, and her first time out of the country,” Johnson said. “Maryn was born in Santiago, Chile, and then lived in Havana, Cuba.”
There are no international schools for children in Palikir; Maryn and Nola will attend public school with their neighbors. Although about eight different languages are spoken in Micronesia, nearly everyone speaks English, Johnson noted.
Johnson herself speaks three other languages: Spanish, Turkish and Japanese. Since joining the State Department in 2000, first as an unpaid intern, Johnson has served overseas in leadership positions at U.S. embassies and consulates in Cuba, Chile, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey. She has held domestic positions at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York, the Office of the Undersecretary for Management, the Executive Secretariat (the Line), the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, and the Bureau of Global Talent Management.
Cuba, at the end, was a little dicey, she said. Appointed by then-President Barak Obama, Johnson helped open the embassy in Havana. Two years later, under the Trump administration, it was closed and she and her family had to leave, under the orders of then-U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. She was pregnant at the time, and Hurricane Erma was coming.
“It was too bad,” she said. “It didn’t end as planned.”
Before her work in the Foreign Service, Johnson received a B.A. from Villanova University with a minor in Japanese and studied abroad at the University of New South Wales in Australia. She is a graduate of the National War College, where she earned an M.S. in National Security Strategy focusing on cybersecurity.
She credits her career choice to being a naturally curious person and to her teachers back in Waterloo for sparking her interest in, well, everything.
“They made me think about the world,” she said, noting in particular Katie Grela, Joyce Lotterhos, and Don and Karen Moretti.
Her mother taught English at Waterloo High and is retired now. Her sister also teaches English in Waterloo. When she turned 18, Johnson said her father, Steven, moved the family to the house he built on Seneca Lake in Fayette. He died in 2007, but her mother still lives in the house. It’s where Johnson said she and her family really call home.
“My mother said with kids, you have to give them roots, but you also have to give them wings,” Johnson said. “We come back here all the time. My husband grew up in Syracuse, so this is where we go for the holidays, and ideally I would like to settle back here.”
That won’t be for a while, though. Although there is no set term for an ambassadorship, Johnson said she will serve at the behest of two presidents, Biden and David Panuelo; the latter is the president of the Federated States of Micronesia.
Located in the western part of the Pacific known as Oceania, Micronesia is a sovereign, self-governing state with a free association compact with the U.S., which is wholly responsible for its defense. The compact allows its citizens to join the U.S. military without having to obtain U.S. permanent residency or citizenship, allows for immigration and employment for Micronesians in the U.S., and establishes economic and technical aid programs.
One of her priorities as the new American ambassador is making sure that veterans in Micronesia receive benefits they need. At her May 17 confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington, she noted that “their service is a sacred trust and, if confirmed, I will work with the Department of Veterans Affairs to improve the assistance Micronesian veterans receive.”
Micronesia is in a strategic location for the protection of the U.S., she also pointed out to the committee that confirmed her.
“The United States is a Pacific nation. The United States and the Federated States of Micronesia enjoy a partnership based on deep historical, economic, and cultural ties, and our shared democratic values,” she told the committee. “If confirmed, I look forward to deepening the already strong ties between the United States and the Federated States of Micronesia by supporting their sovereignty and security and working together to strengthen democratic institutions and human rights.”
Life in Micronesia isn’t the easiest for the people who live on its 600 islands. The biggest industry is fishing, especially for tuna, Johnson said. Also, Micronesia imports nearly all of its food, although there is some subsistence farming on the outlying islands.
Most of the country’s revenue comes into the country under the compact with the U.S. The service sector, government in particular, is the greatest source of employment, although tourism is expanding slowly. It is difficult, though, because of the remoteness of the country, as well as its undeveloped infrastructure.
There are positives, however. Three-fifths of the county’s population is under 30. Another of Johnson’s goals is to offer support to existing initiatives, such as the Young Pacific Leaders Program, to stop what she sees as something of a brain drain since Micronesians can live in and work in the U.S.
“I will also help Micronesia to participate in new areas, including the U.S.-Pacific Institute for Rising Leaders,” Johnson said during her conformation hearing. “Over the course of my career, one thing has always been clear: Our people are our most important asset.”
As for her family, her husband, who is a counselor, is able to work remotely, and her children, she hopes, will enjoy the experience of living in a tropical country.
“I have a feeling that there are going to be a lot more chapters to write in their lives,” she said.