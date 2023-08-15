BUFFALO — Geneva native and DeSales High School alumnus Jerry Reo will be inducted into The Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame next month after a 59-year career in radio.
Reo first took to the airwaves while he was still in school at Emerson College in Boston. Before his senior year, he spent the summer of 1964 working for WGVA in Geneva and was offered a full-time position after graduation.
Although there were many throughout his career, Reo has fond memories from his time in Geneva. One came from his famous sign-off line that always sparked laughter from his most valued listeners: “Put the coffee on ma, I’m on my way home” invited a flurry of phone calls to the Reo home.
“It was just a saying,” Reo said. “First off, I didn’t drink coffee, and second of all, I was never on my way home.
“She (Bessie Reo, Jerry’s mother) got the greatest kick out of it … it was great,” Reo added.
Reo worked in Geneva until 1968, when he moved to Buffalo to become the music director at WYSL and afternoon-drive personality known as “Jim Bradley.” Reo went on to become the music director and on-air personality at WGR, where he spent two decades, also serving as a straight man for Stan Roberts, as sports director, working morning news, and later becoming program director. He also served as a morning drive personality at WECK and worked for WVOR in Rochester.
In addition to his radio career, Reo was the public address announcer for University at Buffalo sports teams for more than 20 years; hosted “Masterminds,” a high school TV game show on Adelphia Cable; and was the announcer for the Buffalo Bisons baseball team.
He retired from behind the microphone in 2003.
“It’s well-deserved,” said Jim Cocola of Geneva, Reo’s cousin, about the induction. “Jerry Reo is one of the nicest people you ever want to meet in your entire life. He’s a true gentleman. He cares about other people and is just an upstanding guy.”
From meeting and having dinner with people like Engelbert Humperdinck during his time at WYSL to public appearances with some of the big bands in the area during his time at WECK closer to the end of his career, Reo described these memories as quite a trip.
The Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held Sept. 21 at Samuels Grande Manor in Williamsville. Cocktails and dinner begin at 5:30 p.m., and the ceremony starts at 7. Buy tickets at https://buffalobroadcasters.com.