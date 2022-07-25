Ed. note: This is the seventh article in a monthly series the Finger Lakes Times is writing on the faculty and staff at Cornell AgriTech.
GENEVA — On the campus of Cornell AgriTech, Jessica Townley has a saying on her office wall at iconic Jordan Hall. It reads “Stay Humble, Work Hard, Be Kind.”
“That is truly what I live by, both at work and in my personal life,” said Townley, human resources manager at AgriTech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “I think I am one of the few people, if not the only person, who has met everybody on campus. I love walking around campus and everyone knowing who I am. I love when people feel comfortable talking to me about whatever is on their mind, and to help them through a situation or get them the resources they need to be successful.”
It’s that kind of outlook, along with Townley’s ever-present smile, that has made her perhaps the most recognizable and popular person on the AgriTech campus.
“Jessica exudes an optimistic attitude, as well as deploys an emphatic approach that is contagious and makes team members feel supported and encouraged to be their best selves,” said Jan Nyrop, AgriTech’s director. “We are blessed to have Jessica in her human resources role, serving and collaborating with every single team member across the AgriTech campus and many colleagues in Ithaca.”
Townley, a lifelong Geneva resident and 2002 Geneva High School graduate, is the daughter of Brent and Christine Toner. She grew up with three siblings — brothers Chris and Danny, and sister Elizabeth — on Maxwell Avenue. In 2006, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Nazareth College in business administration, with a concentration in human resource management.
However, human resources was not the career Townley saw for herself when she headed to college.
“I went to Naz for speech pathology because I wanted to help kids. My mother was a speech pathologist ... but the Naz program was more geared to helping adults,” she said. “I knew that HR was for me the minute I took my first elective course in college. I feel that the career chose me, in a sense. I knew right away that was more of what I wanted to do along the lines of helping people.”
Right out of college, Townley was hired as a patient registration representative at Geneva General Hospital by Jim Dooley, Finger Lakes Health’s legendary president and chief executive officer at the time. Townley noted that Dooley, who died in 2012, coached her in youth ice hockey.
“Jim said ‘I want you to work for us.’ I didn’t apply anywhere else,” she said.
Townley was quickly promoted to HR positions at Finger Lakes Health, spending eight years with the agency before she was hired in 2014 to an HR assistant position at AgriTech — then known as the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station.
“I absolutely loved my time at Finger Lakes Health. I really thought my entire career would be there,” she said. “I was planning on staying at Finger Lakes Health until this amazing opportunity at AgriTech came up. It was hard to leave.”
Townley was promoted to another administrative assistant position at AgriTech in 2016 and to her current role the following year.
“As Jessica’s direct supervisor, it’s a privilege to mentor her. She exemplifies what human resources is for both AgriTech and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS),” said Laurie DeNardo, director of CALS human resources for Ithaca and Geneva. “Jessica is kind, supportive, professional and service-minded. As a team, we have a strong partnership and bring a level of HR support to the campus like no other. With Jessica at the forefront of HR support for the campus, everyone appreciates her.”
Colleagues credit Townley and her staff for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic, when they were tasked with transitioning nearly 300 people on campus — faculty, staff and students — to remote work and all the nuances that came with it.
“A lot was just managing everyone’s needs and the many questions that came up. When people got covid, they contacted me about isolation periods, quarantines ... that sort of thing,” she said. “We started covid testing on the Geneva campus. Myself and my colleague Renee (Jakaub) handled the entire process. There were a lot of disruptions during covid, but the research never stops.”
Largely due to that work, Townley was named AgriTech’s Employee of the Year in 2021. She will receive the 2022 CALS Core Value Staff Award for Integrity later this year.
“She makes our campus a better place to work. I can’t even begin to tell you what her journey has been like the past two years,” said Erin Rodger, senior manager for AgriTech’s office of marketing and communication. “I recall attending a meeting with her a couple years ago while we were remote. Her dog had wrapped himself around a cabinet, the cabinet fell over, two kids were running around in the background chasing each other and yet there she was — as cool as a cucumber, helping make decisions for our campus.”
“She is crushing being a full-time working mother. Usually, when she gets here in the morning ,she says, ‘Whew, I feel like I’ve lived my whole day before 8 a.m.’ because it’s so much work getting kids out the door in the morning,” Rodger added. “Somehow, this Geneva full-time working mom does a masterful job at keeping our campus in line.”
Speaking of her personal life, it’s something Townley also treasures. She and her husband of 13 years, Brian, have two children: 10-year-old Lauren and 6-year-old Kevin.
“I love our neighborhood. I love living in Geneva,” she said. “We are close to my parents and my in-laws, and we love spending time with them on Seneca Lake or in the Adirondacks. We also love going to Florida.”
Townley said while there can be difficult parts of her job, the rewards far outweigh them.
“I like knowing that people can count on me. Everyone here knows if they come to me for an answer, if I don’t know right away I can get the answer for them soon,” she said. “I also love talking to potential new employees who always wanted to work here. I can help make it happen, because I have been there myself.”