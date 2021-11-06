GENEVA — The Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning’s annual Basket Extravaganza fundraiser is back in 2021.
Departments throughout Finger Lakes Health have again donated baskets for the annual drawing. They are filled with merchandise, gift certificates, and more.
Chances cost $10 for a sheet of 26. The drawing will be held Nov. 18.
Basket photos and other information, including the form to purchase chances, will be available soon at www.flhealth.org/patients-visitors/community/jim-dooley-center-for-early-learning/.
Complete the form and bring it to the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning. Or, contact Heather Cross at (315) 787-4191 or heather.cross@flhealth.org.
This year, the Center is focusing its fundraising efforts to complete upgrades to the toddler playground and new fencing for the play yards.