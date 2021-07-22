GENEVA — The Cubby Chase is back, live and in person this year.
The Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning hosts the 13th annual Cubby Chase 10K, 5K, and Color Mile Run July 31. Runners, walkers and crawlers are all invited to the event, which has added a Decorated Stroller Parade this year. The Decorated Stroller Parade is a free event with awards for all entries.
Check-in and registration begin at 7 a.m. at 196 North St., behind Geneva General Hospital. The Color Mile Run will begin at 8:15 a.m., the Decorated Stroller Parade at 8:20, and the 5K and10K run/walk at 8:30.
Register for all events at www.runsignup.com/cubbychase5K10K. The 5K and 10K courses are certified by USA Track & Field. Cash prizes will be awarded to top finishers (male and female) in each age category.
All proceeds benefit the installation of a new toddler playground at the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning.
If interested in participating, sponsoring or volunteering in Cubby Chase, visit www.runsignup.com/cubbychase5K10K, call (315) 787-4190, or e-mail elizabeth.loycano@flhealth.org.