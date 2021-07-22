Cubby Chase

Runners compete in a past Cubby Chase.

 File photo

GENEVA — The Cubby Chase is back, live and in person this year.

The Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning hosts the 13th annual Cubby Chase 10K, 5K, and Color Mile Run July 31. Runners, walkers and crawlers are all invited to the event, which has added a Decorated Stroller Parade this year. The Decorated Stroller Parade is a free event with awards for all entries.

Check-in and registration begin at 7 a.m. at 196 North St., behind Geneva General Hospital. The Color Mile Run will begin at 8:15 a.m., the Decorated Stroller Parade at 8:20, and the 5K and10K run/walk at 8:30.

Register for all events at www.runsignup.com/cubbychase5K10K. The 5K and 10K courses are certified by USA Track & Field. Cash prizes will be awarded to top finishers (male and female) in each age category.

All proceeds benefit the installation of a new toddler playground at the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning.

If interested in participating, sponsoring or volunteering in Cubby Chase, visit www.runsignup.com/cubbychase5K10K, call (315) 787-4190, or e-mail elizabeth.loycano@flhealth.org.

The Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning serves employees of Finger Lakes Health and residents of the community. Programs include infant care through after-school care for those 6 weeks old through sixth grade. These programs, based on age and development, are supervised by teachers with college degrees in early childhood education. Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning is licensed by the New York State Department of Social Services and accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children for exceeding standards in early childhood education.

